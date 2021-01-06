Palace: ABC-CBN franchise renewal up to Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is leaving it up to Congress to decide on the new bill seeking to renew the franchise of television network ABS-CBN, which was forced to lay off thousands of workers after its franchise expired last May.

ABS-CBN, which had been accused by President Duterte of biased reporting, went off the air last May 5 following a cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission.

A House panel rejected a bill that would have granted the network a fresh 25-year franchise last July, a move widely seen as an attack on press freedom and an attempt to discourage critical reporting.

Last Monday, Senate President Vicente Sotto III filed a new ABS-CBN franchise bill, but some senators said the passage of the measure would depend on the support from Malacañang.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. disagreed, saying the fate of the bill depends on lawmakers.

“Again, I beg to differ; that is a sole constitutional prerogative of Congress, which must originate from the House of Representatives,” Roque said at a press briefing.

Duterte had accused ABS-CBN of defaming him during the 2016 elections and not airing his campaign commercials even if he had already paid for their slots. During his fifth State of the Nation Address last July, the President claimed he was a “casualty” of the Lopezes, the family that owns ABS-CBN, in 2016.

ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak had apologized to Duterte, but denied that the network is pushing a political agenda.

Revival at House

The bid to renew the legislative franchise of broadcast network ABS-CBN Corp. is set to reopen at the House of Representatives.

Proponents of the measure to grant the network another 25-year franchise said they would refile the bill that was rejected by the legislative franchises committee in July last year.

Deputy Speaker Vilma Santos-Recto revealed that she would refile her bill seeking to grant ABS-CBN’s application for franchise, taking cue from the bill filed at the Senate earlier this week.

“Yes, I will. It’s the right thing to do,” Recto said in a text message.

Asked about the possibility of the measure getting approved this time under the new House leadership, she said she is “hoping for the best.”

Santos was one of the 11 members of the franchises committee who voted to grant the network’s renewal application, but they were outnumbered by 70 congressmen who voted to reject the application due to several violations.

A ranking congressman, however, said re-filing the ABS-CBN franchise bills might not be the proper remedy for proponents.

Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, vice chair of the legislative franchise committee, explained that the bills were only “laid on the table” and remain pending.

“The bill is still there and was just laid on the table out of respect to the proponents. It was technically voted down, but it’s still there. So for me, the remedy should be filing of motion for reconsideration,” Defensor said in an interview through Zoom.

“If they want to refile the bill, then all authors would have to withdraw the bill,” he added.

Defensor also pointed out that the bill filed by Sotto could not move forward without a bill approved by and originating from the House.

Information gap

Sen. Nancy Binay expressed support for the effort to revive the franchise of ABS-CBN.

Binay said the absence of ABS-CBN is felt with the insufficient information in the media since last year when the country was hit by a series of typhoons and other calamities.

“Last year, when we were hit by a series of typhoons, many felt the lack of information, especially those in remote barangays and remote islands relying on news from radio and TV,” she said.

“We could have saved more lives if people were well-informed about the heavy rains and typhoons. Sad to say, the government and other networks fell short in bridging the information gap,” she added.

The senator said she shares her colleagues’ position at the Senate to support ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal because the people now need more true and correct news amid the issues of the pandemic and vaccinations.

“More than anime shows, we need a strong voice that can reach even the farthest household with news and information that matter,” she added.

Full support

A group of workers yesterday gave full support for Sotto’s proposal to renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.

“This move of Sen. Sotto is a breath of fresh air over the continuing shutdown of the media giant that resulted in the lost of thousands of workers and employees of the Kapamilya network,” Defend Jobs Philippines official Christian Lloyd Magsoy said.

Magsoy added that the new franchise would bring hope not only to displaced ABS-CBN workers, but also to Filipinos who are longing for quality information, entertainment and public service.

He said lawmakers should rethink their earlier positions against the franchise renewal.

“Legislators must rebuild themselves and start voting according to their conscience and for the benefit of Filipino workers and people on the issue of ABS-CBN franchise renewal,” he added. – Edu Punay, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Mayen Jaymalin