#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOT backs travel ban to keep new coronavirus variant out
This Dec. 24, 2020 photo shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
DOT backs travel ban to keep new coronavirus variant out
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 30, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Wednesday expressed its full support for the implementation of strict entry protocols in light of the new coronavirus variant.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier said the new strain may be up to 70% more transmissible than the old one.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that while the agency favors the resumption of inbound travel to stimulate economic recovery, healthy and safety of the citizens remained to be a priority.

“We value above all else the health and safety of our people. In this light, we ask for the understanding and cooperation of inbound travelers in adhering to the measures put in place to ensure the protection of both guests and local communities,” Puyat said in a statement.

After fickle and contradicting announcements from government officials, the national government finally approved “the prohibition from entering the Philippines effective December 30, 2020, 12:01 AM until January 15, 2021, of all foreign travelers coming from, or transiting through, the following countries/areas listed below or who have been to the same places mentioned below within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines."

The areas included in the list are:

  1. Denmark
  2. Ireland
  3. Japan
  4. Australia
  5. Israel
  6. The Netherlands
  7. Hong Kong, China
  8. Switzerland
  9. France
  10. Germany
  11. Iceland
  12. Italy
  13. Lebanon
  14. Singapore
  15. Sweden
  16. South Korea
  17. South Africa
  18. Canada
  19. Spain

The travel ban came days after the DOT launched the Balikan Ang Pilipinas campaign that encourages Balikbayans to travel to the Philippines this holiday season and visit the country's sites and destinations with their loved ones.

Puyat, on Monday, however, said in view of the new COVID-19 variant, the DOT will respect the decision of the coronavirus task force to restrict the entry of tourists.

DOT has prepared health and safety guidelines for the various tourism enterprises “to ensure the safety and protection of visitors as well as the workers and host communities.” The tourism enterprises include attractions, restaurants, accommodation establishments, tourist land transport, travel and tour operations, tour guides, island and beach destinations, dive establishments, staycation hotels, spa, and meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE) facilities. 

The department again called on tourism destination managers, enterprises and host communities to reinforce the minimum health and safety standards in their respective areas such as the 14-day quarantine in hotels that serve as quarantine facilities.

“We put our full trust in our frontliners at the international ports of entry as well as in our local government units (LGU) to strictly carry out these measures at borders and Triage points,” she said.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After miscommunication, broader travel ban on 20 territories finally sure
1 day ago
After what can only be described as a lapse in communication on the part of the national government, it's finally final:...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccination furor: PSG clears Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Following President Duterte’s disclosure that some soldiers and members of his Cabinet have already been inoculated...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan tells top officials: Create a group chat, millions of lives are at stake
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
The inoculation of President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail with smuggled vaccines is a continued consequence of the lack...
Headlines
fbfb
US to be included in travel ban over COVID-19 variant — Duque
5 hours ago
"[T]hat's the policy. Any country that has reported the UK variant will be subjected to a temporary ban," Health Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
No papers, no orders: Agencies left in the dark over Sinopharm vaccination mess
By Christian Deiparine | 21 hours ago
On Tuesday, as the picture continues to unfold, it appears that officials could not offer answers as to how the inoculation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
UST journalism prof calls out Facebook page for red-tagging blind item
1 hour ago
A Journalism professor at the University of Santo Tomas on Thursday called a right-wing Facebook page out for red-tagging...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK
1 hour ago
The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions, and is therefore cheaper and easier...
Headlines
fbfb
On Rizal Day, Duterte calls pandemic frontliners modern-day heroes
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"May we continue to celebrate Rizal and our modern-day heroes, to learn from their example, and to express the love and respect...
Headlines
fbfb
Health officials record 1,014 more coronavirus cases, tally now at 472,532
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Asked how he would rate the Department of Health's performance throughout the year, Duque said: "From what I see on the ground...
Headlines
fbfb
26 more Filipino health workers in UK infected with COVID-19
5 hours ago
Labor Attaché Amy Reyes said the 26 fresh cases among Filipinos in the UK are now in isolation and are being given...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with