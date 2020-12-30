#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
On Rizal Day, Duterte calls pandemic frontliners modern-day heroes
Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu commemorates the 124th anniversary of martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal at the Rizal park in Barangay Poblacion on Dec. 30, 2020.
The Freeman/Joy Torrejos
On Rizal Day, Duterte calls pandemic frontliners modern-day heroes
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 30, 2020 - 2:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte lauded COVID-19 frontliners in his Rizal Day message for this year and urged Filipinos to emulate the modern-day heroes' love for the nation.

"Today, we see many 'Rizals' fighting for our people, this time against an unseen adversary — a pandemic. We have our brave frontliners who continue to serve the nation in their unique capacities notwithstanding the risks to life and limb. In them, we see a new expression of heroism that is truly inspiring," Duterte said.

"May we continue to celebrate Rizal and our modern-day heroes, to learn from their example, and to express the love and respect of a grateful nation," he added.

Duterte, who recently said he was limiting his engagements outside Malacañang because of the pandemic, did not attend rites in honor of national hero Jose Rizal this year. Last year, he led the 123rd death anniversary of Rizal in his hometown Davao City.

Duterte described Rizal as "a loving son, a good student, a dedicated physician, a passionate writer" and "a defender" of Filipinos' right to self determination.

Rizal had great aspirations for his motherland and had used the power of the pen to "convey sentiments against oppression and yearnings for emancipation," the President added.

"To the extent that it ignited a stronger sense of nationalism and a revolution, he was successful. He was our hero," Duterte said.

Rizal, whose writings had inspired Filipinos to resist Spain's colonial rule, was executed by firing squad on December 30, 1896 in Manila. 

JOSE RIZAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After miscommunication, broader travel ban on 20 territories finally sure
22 hours ago
After what can only be described as a lapse in communication on the part of the national government, it's finally final:...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccination furor: PSG clears Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Following President Duterte’s disclosure that some soldiers and members of his Cabinet have already been inoculated...
Headlines
fbfb
No papers, no orders: Agencies left in the dark over Sinopharm vaccination mess
By Christian Deiparine | 20 hours ago
On Tuesday, as the picture continues to unfold, it appears that officials could not offer answers as to how the inoculation...
Headlines
fbfb
US to be included in travel ban over COVID-19 variant — Duque
4 hours ago
"[T]hat's the policy. Any country that has reported the UK variant will be subjected to a temporary ban," Health Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Some congressmen also face complaints before corruption task force
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
At least two of the nine legislators linked to anomalous projects in the Department of Public Works and Highways by the Presidential...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK
8 minutes ago
The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions, and is therefore cheaper and easier...
Headlines
fbfb
Health officials record 1,014 more coronavirus cases, tally now at 472,532
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Asked how he would rate the Department of Health's performance throughout the year, Duque said: "From what I see on the ground...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan tells top officials: Create a group chat, millions of lives are at stake
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The inoculation of President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail with smuggled vaccines is a continued consequence of the lack...
Headlines
fbfb
26 more Filipino health workers in UK infected with COVID-19
4 hours ago
Labor Attaché Amy Reyes said the 26 fresh cases among Filipinos in the UK are now in isolation and are being given...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine population seen to hit 110.8M in 2021 but lockdown may bring more babies
4 hours ago
The country's projected population next year, however, may still increase due to increased unplanned pregnancies brought about...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with