Prohibitions on fireworks still being enforced, DILG reminds public
A worker arranges newly made whistle bombs at a makeshift factory in Bocaue, Bulacan on Dec. 26, 2018. Bocaue is touted as the firecracker and fireworks capital of the Philippines.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales
(Philstar.com) - December 28, 2020 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — An earlier executive order prohibiting the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics is still in place and being enforced approaching New Year's Eve, the interior department reminded the public Monday. 

This comes after the Department of Health reported on Saturday that 10 Filipinos have already sustained injuries due to the pyrotechnic devices just one day after Christmas, adding that all ten cases were recorded over a period of just five days.

In a statement, DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that the sale and use of any overweight, oversized, imported, mixed, and short-fused firecrackers are still prohibited everywhere in the country. 

The DILG also published a list of fireworks that "may be considered small" but "are also strictly prohibited anywhere in the country for causing injuries to the public especially to children," which includes:   

  • Watusi
  • Piccolo
  • Poppop
  • Five Star
  • Pla-Pla
  • Lolo Thunder
  • Giant Bawang
  • Giant Whistle Bomb
  • Atomic Bomb
  • Atomic Triangle
  • Large-size Judas Belt
  • Goodbye De Lima
  • Hello Columbia
  • Goodbye Napoles
  • Super Yolanda
  • Mother Rockets
  • Kwiton
  • Super Lolo
  • Goodbye Bading
  • Goodbye Philippines
  • Bin Laden
  • Coke-in-can
  • Pillbox
  • Boga
  • Kabasi
  • Other similar firecrackers

"As there continues to be a substantial number of firecracker-related injuries, even casualties, recorded every year, some involving mere bystanders, rules and regulations are warranted," Executive Order No. 28 s. 2017 reads.  

The DILG in its statement  was also careful to mention that "the sale and use of consumer pyrotechnics or commonly referred to as pailaw may still be allowed." At an earlier virtual briefing, Malaya also said that only community fireworks displays would be allowed in the coming days, the permits for which must be issued by both the national police and local government units.

Metro Manila mayors, including Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian, have also issued executive orders banning the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices to avoid injuries and deaths in their localities.  

The Philippine National Police has also issued an advisory to remind the public of the implementation of the order and has said that it will no longer process and issue special permits for community fireworks display in malls and other establishments.    

"Let's avoid using fireworks, we know that we face violations when we use it and that it can cause harm to our public. So I hope we follow the standards and policies of the government so that we can have a safe welcome in the coming year," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a press briefing on Saturday.

 — Franco Luna with a report from Bella Perez-Rubio  

