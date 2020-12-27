#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte: Mayors must implement protocol vs COVID or step aside
President Rodrigo Duterte went back to Manila a day after Christmas to meet selected members of his Cabinet along with infectious disease experts. The emergency meeting, held in Malacañang Palace on December 26,2020, was convened to discuss the emerging fast-spreading new variant of Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease found in the United Kingdom.
ALFRED FRIAS/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO, release
Duterte: Mayors must implement protocol vs COVID or step aside
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mayors who cannot implement measures against COVID-19 should "move aside" and let other officials do the job, President Rodrigo Duterte said, as he vowed to probe barangay officials whose areas have recorded spikes in infections.

Duterte said local officials should be "zealous" with their job, noting that they have influence over their constituents. Mayors, the president added, should be "pushed hard" because it is their obligation to protect public health.

"Make it an obligation for them to really strictly follow also whatever direction that we take in this fight against COVID," the president told Interior Secretary Eduardo Año during a meeting last Saturday in Malacañang.

"There has to be...a unanimity...in the modality. They should not implement their own mechanisms and they should not be indolent. So it behooves upon the Secretary of Health to also to move them to action," he added.

Duterte did not mention any names but the cities of Pasig and Valenzuela have allowed people on bicycles to not wear face shields while riding despite a directive from the coronavirus task force requiring face masks and face shields when outside the home. Cyclists are expected to put the face shields back on when not riding.

Local governments in Cebu and in Batangas were also put on the spot after presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Sen. Manny Pacquiao attended events where there were crowds despite health protocol requiring physical distancing.

Both have been cleared of accountability, with police saying they were not responsible for the violations at the events they attended.

Duterte said vice mayors can take charge of enforcing pandemic-related measures if the mayor cannot do it.

"If they are not at par — in parity with the rest of the nation, then let's just replace them. In the meantime, we do not remove them from office, just move aside and maybe the vice mayor can do it. Let's do that. That's my suggestion to Secretary Año," the president said.

"If they are not doing the very things that are important...in this fight, others they take it as just an ordinary thing. They do not really maybe they have not realized the seriousness, then we can always move them," he added.

Duterte said must also push the barangay captains hard to ensure that precautionary measures are observed.

"For barangay captains who do not perform their duties...the surveillance in Manila would just notice that there is a spike in your barangay, then we will investigate why there is a spike. So if...compared to the others yours is in a worse situation, tell me why is it like that," the president said.

"I said it behooves upon everybody who is with government to contribute... Surveillance is really important. And well, if there’s a lot of people who are sick then maybe the government, the national government would also contribute something to control the pandemic in your place," he added.

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AFP personnel have received Sinopharm vaccine, Duterte says
9 hours ago
"Let me tell you, many have already been injected with Sinopharm," Duterte said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says to end VFA if US 'can't deliver at least 20 million doses' of vaccine
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
The president's latest pronouncement follows the supposed botched negotiations with the US drugmaker Pfizer for 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
Malabon Zoo owner appeals for donations
By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The owner of the Malabon Zoo has appealed for help to feed its animals, some named after celebrities, and to go on with housekeeping...
Headlines
fbfb
Rain in most parts of Philippines due to 2 LPAs
8 hours ago
Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said rains will continue to persist in most parts of the country due to the two new low pressure...
Headlines
fbfb
Holiday COVID-19 spike to be seen by 2nd week of January
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases this Christmas season could be expected by the end of December up to the second week of January...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
282 added to DFA's count of Filipinos abroad with COVID-19
2 hours ago
Foreign affairs officials saw 282 more Filipinos abroad contracting the coronavirus last week in total, bringing the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Paniqui shooting victims Sonya and Frank Gregorio laid to rest
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Slain mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio were laid to rest on Sunday, two days after Christmas in what should...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP rejects government designation as terrorist group
3 hours ago
"The Party, the New People's Army and the revolutionary movement are outside the legal jurisdiction of the [Government of...
Headlines
fbfb
Suspension of flights from UK extended by two weeks
5 hours ago
Almost immediately after reports broke of the new strain on December 20, Belgium and the Netherlands imposed similar travel...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH adds 883 coronavirus cases as tally eclipses 469,880
8 hours ago
Government claims of success in fighting the pandemic have been largely incompatible with the situation on the ground.&n...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with