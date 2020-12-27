DOH reports 10 firecracker victims since December 21.

MANILA, Philippines — A week before the New Year, 10 individuals have been injured by firecrackers, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

DOH data showed six of the 10 cases were documented on Christmas Day.

According to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the 10 cases were reported by 61 sentinel sites from 6 a.m. of Dec. 21 to 5:59 a.m. of Dec. 26. They are all males aged 10 to 43.

She said the 10 cases are 15 cases or 60 percent lower compared to the same period in 2019.

The latest injuries are also 49 cases or 83 percent lower than the five-year average or from 2015 to 2019.

Bicol region and the National Capital Region accounted for two cases each while Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao Region and Soccsksargen had one each.

Vergeire added that six of the 10 patients sustained blast or burn injuries without amputation while four had eye injuries.

Data further stated that four of the injuries were caused by 5-Star while boga and Bong-bong caused one injury each. These three are all illegal fireworks.

Baby rocket, fountain, rebentador and whistle also caused one injury each.