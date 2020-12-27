#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH reports 10 firecracker victims since December 21.
DOH data showed six of the 10 cases were documented on Christmas Day.
STAR/ File
DOH reports 10 firecracker victims since December 21.
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - December 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A week before the New Year, 10 individuals have been injured by firecrackers, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

DOH data showed six of the 10 cases were documented on Christmas Day.

According to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the 10 cases were reported by 61 sentinel sites from 6 a.m. of Dec. 21 to 5:59 a.m. of Dec. 26. They are all males aged 10 to 43.

She said the 10 cases are 15 cases or 60 percent lower compared to the same period in 2019.

The latest injuries are also 49 cases or 83 percent lower than the five-year average or from 2015 to 2019.

Bicol region and the National Capital Region accounted for two cases each while Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao Region and Soccsksargen had one each.

Vergeire added that six of the 10 patients sustained blast or burn injuries without amputation while four had eye injuries.

Data further stated that four of the injuries were caused by 5-Star while boga and Bong-bong caused one injury each. These three are all illegal fireworks.

Baby rocket, fountain, rebentador and whistle also caused one injury each.

DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH defends Sinovac vaccine’s efficacy rate
By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health defended Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine amid mounting criticism on the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP warns of ‘heightened suppression’ after being designated as terrorists
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines rejected their designation as a terrorist organization alongside their armed wing,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte suspends pilot face-to-face classes in 2021 due to new COVID-19 variant
6 hours ago
Amid mounting concerns over a new strain of coronavirus which experts fear to be more contagious than the original, President...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines top 469,000 with 1,406 new infections
9 hours ago
The health department on Saturday reported another 1,406 COVID-19 infections, pushing the national caseload to a grim...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants new task force on new coronavirus strain
5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said that he wants to form a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte wants new task force on COVID-19 variant
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday said he wants the creation of a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte scraps face-to-face 2021 classes
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte revoked yesterday an earlier order to the Department of Education to allow face-to-face classes by January...
Headlines
fbfb
Holiday COVID-19 spike to be seen by 2nd week of January
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases this Christmas season could be expected by the end of December up to the second week of January...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 variant spreads amid EU vaccine rollout
1 hour ago
As the European Union began a vaccine rollout yesterday, countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain...
Headlines
fbfb
Regular neuropsychiatric tests for cops sought
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Regular neuropsychiatric tests and anger management sessions are needed in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with