Magnitude-6.3 quake strikes Batangas on Christmas day

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 8:47 a.m.) — A magnitude-6.3 quake struck 10 kilometers north of Calatagan, Batangas, at 7:43 a.m. on Christmas day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PHIVOLCS expects aftershocks following the strong temblor, which had a depth of 74 kilometer, but is not expecting damage.

PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said over radio DZBB that they are also not expecting the quake to cause a tsunami.

Ronaldo Torres, Calatagan’s municipal disaster risk reduction management officer, said over radio DZBB that they have yet to receive reports of adverse effects due to the quake.

Moderately strong shaking was felt in the following areas:

Lemery, Batangas

Malvar, Batangas

San Pedro, Laguna

Manila

Marikina City

Quezon City

Cainta, Rizal

Antipolo City, Rizal

Pasig City

Weak shaking was reported in the following areas:

Calocan City

Tanay, Rizal

San Jose del Monte City

Plaridel, Bulacan

Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

Cabangan, Zambales

Iba, Zambales

Samal, Bataan

Valenzuela City

Malabon City

The quake was slightly felt in the following areas: