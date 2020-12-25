Magnitude-6.3 quake strikes Batangas on Christmas day

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 8:47 a.m.) — A magnitude-6.3 quake struck 10 kilometers north of Calatagan, Batangas, at 7:43 a.m. on Christmas day, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
PHIVOLCS expects aftershocks following the strong temblor, which had a depth of 74 kilometer, but is not expecting damage.
PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said over radio DZBB that they are also not expecting the quake to cause a tsunami.
Ronaldo Torres, Calatagan’s municipal disaster risk reduction management officer, said over radio DZBB that they have yet to receive reports of adverse effects due to the quake.
Moderately strong shaking was felt in the following areas:
- Lemery, Batangas
- Malvar, Batangas
- San Pedro, Laguna
- Manila
- Marikina City
- Quezon City
- Cainta, Rizal
- Antipolo City, Rizal
- Pasig City
Weak shaking was reported in the following areas:
- Calocan City
- Tanay, Rizal
- San Jose del Monte City
- Plaridel, Bulacan
- Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
- Cabangan, Zambales
- Iba, Zambales
- Samal, Bataan
- Valenzuela City
- Malabon City
The quake was slightly felt in the following areas:
- San Isidro, Nueva Ecija
- Alaminos City, Pangasinan
- Latest
- Trending