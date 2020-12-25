Better days ahead – Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte praised the “indomitable spirit” of Filipinos in his Christmas message and urged them to remain hopeful as there are “better days ahead” despite the challenges confronting the Philippines this year.

Duterte noted that 2020 has been a trying time for all Filipinos and that many lives have been lost and changed forever because of the COVID-19 pandemic and several natural calamities.

“But through it all, we continue to survive and rise because of our unity, strength and indomitable spirit as Filipinos,” the President said yesterday.

“This Christmas season, let the story of Jesus Christ’s birth remind us that we should always have hope even in darkness, poverty and suffering,” he added.

The President called on Filipinos to allow Christ into their lives so they could bring love and cheer to their families, friends, and to those most in need.

“May we all have a meaningful celebration and let us be hopeful for the better days ahead. Merry Christmas to all of us,” he said.

His spokesman called for unity and expressed hope that Filipinos would be more compassionate to their fellow men.

“I hope that we give more compassion, understanding and patience to our fellowmen. It is high time that we collectively unite as one nation and one people for a better Philippines,” said Harry Roque.

Roque said there are reasons to be grateful despite the challenges confronting the Philippines this year.

“The pandemic and the natural disasters brought fear and sadness but during these difficult times, we heal and recover as one,” the Palace spokesman said.

“Amid these challenges, there are silver linings that we can be thankful for. May this Christmas be filled with hope, peace and joy,” he added.

Roque also urged Filipinos to share their blessings with those badly affected by recent calamities or suffering from personal tragedies.

The Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country, is said to have the longest Christmas celebration in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced Filipinos to set aside or modify some Christmas traditions this year.

More than 464,000 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in the country, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

Let hope, joy prevail

Vice President Leni Robredo said that while Filipinos have to do away with usual Christmas activities amid hard times, they can always find hope and joy in the goodness of others.

“This Christmas is like no other. There are no Christmas parties and caroling, no large gatherings and we will celebrate without being next to each other,” Robredo said in her Christmas message.

“But even if the pandemic has changed the way we celebrate, there is nothing that can diminish the significance of this day. No pandemic or catastrophe can stop the love of God. We will not get lost in the dark because we serve as the light of each other,” she added.

The Vice President urged Filipinos to follow the example of Christ by showing solidarity, hope and love for each other when dealing with the health crisis and recent disasters that hit the country.

From supporting frontliners to taking part in relief operations or by simply following health protocols, “every act is rooted in our desire to help each other,” said Robredo.

“I pray that this Christmas, we continue to be generous and bring the spirit of this time closer to the hearts and homes of every Filipino family,” she said.

“Let us strengthen relationships with our relatives, friends, the members of our community… Talk, relive the experiences that bind us together, the adventures, as well as the happiness and hope we have felt in so many moments this year. Let us draw strength from each other,” she added.

“We are one family. Together, we shall rise and face whatever challenges that come our way. We are after all covered by the eternal love of Christ,” she said in her Christmas message, in Filipino.

“Ito nga mismo ang ipinagdiriwang natin ngayong araw: ang katotohanan na sa ngalan ng pag-ibig, pinili ng Panginoong makipamuhay sa atin. Pinili niyang makiisa sa buong lalim ng karanasan ng sangkatauhan. Pinili niyang magkatawang-tao at magpakatao; na makipagkapwa at maging kapwa (This is what we’re celebrating today – the truth that for the sake of love, the Lord has chosen to dwell amongst us. He has chosen to be deeply part of human experience, to live as man, to be human, to fraternize, and to be a neighbor),” she said.

Optimism

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco called on Filipinos to celebrate Christmas today with optimism.

In his Christmas message, the House leader said the nation should renew its hopes and dreams as it moves forward from the COVID-19 pandemic and the string of devastating typhoons.

“Our fellow countrymen, we in Congress are with you in celebrating Christmas with new hopes and dreams. This is also the time of thanksgiving and remembering the blessings and life in the middle of the pandemic,” he said.

The Marinduque congressman recalled the challenges faced by the nation in this “unprecedented year.”

“There was a time when all seemed hopeless, and we were left wondering if we will all be able to return to our daily routines. There are those who lost their jobs, while others lost their loved ones. I sincerely sympathize with you in these trying times,” he said.

“But there is light at the end of the tunnel, and it is getting brighter. We in Congress are doing everything we can to help us all meet that light. As your House Speaker, I assure our countrymen that we will do all we can to get us all back to our feet and experience the joy we all once had before this pandemic,” the Speaker stressed.

Velasco assured the public that the House would continue to do its part to help Filipinos recover from the pandemic.

“We are working tirelessly to pass laws that would help the nation get through this period of difficulty, starting with the 2021 national budget and all other priority legislation of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte that are designed to boost the economy and the country’s response to the pandemic,” he vowed.

Sen. Nancy Binay said it’s her wish that every Filipino will find hope and joy in celebrating Christmas amid challenging times.

“May we always find hope and joy in celebrating Christmas as we share our hearts full of compassion, and faith. So, let us share happiness and the love in our hearts to lift the spirits and improve the lives of those who have lost their homes, jobs, livelihood, and loved ones,” said Binay.

“May the hope inspired by the birth of Christ serve as light and hope especially to our countrymen hurt by calamities, tragedies and the pandemic,” she said in Filipino.

She said Filipinos should always be ready to brave life’s storms and challenges.

“But all these shall pass as we find love and hope this Christmas and the year ahead,” Binay said.

In a live-streamed homily from Greccio, Italy, former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle said the pandemic allows the faithful to celebrate Christmas in its real essence.

“This year will be remembered for a long time as a rather unique type of Christmas. Many of the things that you associate with Christmas will probably not happen. But we allow the spirit of advent; the spirit of Christmas, what this season is all about,” Tagle, now based in Rome as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, said.

Imus Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista also urged the faithful to be thankful amid trying times.

“There is still joy this Christmas in this time of pandemic. Coronavirus and other calamities can’t stop the celebration of Christmas, when God became man – the reason for loving and sharing at this time,” Evangelista said in Filipino over Radio Veritas.

“I hope you don’t think Christmas is now meaningless because of what we’ve gone through this year. Please don’t, because if that’s how we feel, it will prove that our celebration of Christmas is focused on material things,” he said. — Edu Punay, Janvic Mateo, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Robertzon Ramirez