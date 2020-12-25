Public urged: Celebrate with caution

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang reminded the public yesterday to strictly observe health protocols while celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar urged families to limit physical celebrations this Christmas and instead go for virtual merrymaking with family, relatives and friends.

He said it is better to err on the side of caution than be sorry afterwards.

“Christmas is the time of the year when we remember and celebrate the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

“This joyous occasion is often spent celebrating with families, loved ones and friends, but the current situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic calls for us to virtually celebrate this holiday season or have our gatherings at a limited capacity,” Andanar said.

He said the public should always maintain social distancing and wear masks and face shields whenever they engage in conversations, especially outside of their homes.

“May everyone keep in mind and observe the necessary health protocols and minimum health standards during the Yuletide season, in line with our fight against COVID-19, for us to heal and recover as one nation,” he said.

At the same time, Andanar also urged everyone to have a meaningful celebration of the holidays by reflecting on humility and compassion which is the embodiment of celebrating Christ’s birth.

“Let us also take time from our merrymaking to solemnly reflect and ponder over the lessons and morals we can learn from the Bible about Christ’s birth, and practice the humility, compassion, and kindness Christ has displayed,” he said.

“Let us impart His love and blessings to others through the spirit of bayanihan and by giving to those in need,” Andanar added.

Andanar also extended his and the PCOO team’s “warmest greetings to all the Filipinos here and around the world as we celebrate Christmas today.”

The Department of Health (DOH) has advised those who will be traveling this Christmas season to avoid talking and eating while inside the vehicle.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque also reminded last minute shoppers to observe physical distancing and other health protocols.

“Let’s not bring the virus home. A COVID-free holiday is one of the best gifts we can give to our loved ones,” Duque said while noting that he saw lot of shoppers forgetting to observe minimum health protocols when he visited a shopping mall in Taguig Wednesday.

DOH urged the public to stay at home, but if traveling cannot be avoided, proper health protocol must be complied with.

“Travelling increases risk of transmission of the virus. However, if travel is unavoidable, health and safety must be prioritized,” DOH said in an advisory.

Those who have flu-like symptoms must not travel anymore, it said.

Prior to traveling, people are advised to isolate themselves and book their ticket online to reduce risk of acquiring the infection.

Face mask and face shield should be used always and properly during travel. One-meter distance from other travelers must also be observed.

“Avoid talking or eating while inside the vehicles and remember to always sanitize hands,” DOH said while stressing the need to observe proper cough and sneezing etiquette.

Travel crew must be informed and immediately isolate oneself from other passengers if one develops symptoms while travelling.

DOH said those who are experiencing symptoms of the illness must consult doctors and share their complete travel history.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas yesterday appealed for unity as the country is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can only ask that we all continue to pray for a united Philippines. Let us set aside what divides us and with resolute hearts, work towards our progressive and peaceful future,” Sinas said.

Despite the uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 outbreak and other calamities in 2020, Sinas said Filipinos are still striving to survive and find opportunities to rebuild their lives.

“I have no doubt that once again, we as Filipinos, are showing our indomitable spirit as we respond with efficiency and as we prepare and look forward to our recovery,” he said. — Mayen Jaymalin, Emmanuel Tupas