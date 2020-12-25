2 DOJ personnel test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a month of having no COVID-19 cases, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has recorded two new cases this month.

DOJ Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar yesterday said based on the department’s latest data, two cases were recorded at the DOJ central compound on Padre Faura, Manila from Dec. 1 to 18, bringing to 17 the total number of COVID-19 cases there.

Of the number, 15 patients have recovered, with only the two latest cases active, Villar said.

With the new cases, disinfection had been undertaken in the entire DOJ main office, she said.

As part of standard procedure, those infected are either at home quarantine or in government quarantine facilities, she added.

The department also conducts its usual contact tracing to identify those who came in close contact with those found positive for the virus.

Before the two cases, COVID-19 cases were last recorded in the DOJ compound in October.