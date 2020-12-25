Pinoys reminded to practice proper waste disposal

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has reminded the public to practice proper waste management amid the merriment during the holiday season.

“Because of the pandemic, this holiday season is like no other. As we hold a more intimate holiday celebration with our immediate families, let’s be extra careful on the safety of our health and the environment by practicing responsibility and sustainability,” Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said in a press statement yesterday.

Cimatu stressed the importance of segregating household waste into compostable, recyclable, non-recyclable and special waste comprised of hazardous and healthcare items.

He reminded the public that food waste should be under the biodegradable or compostable trash bin, whereas containers that come with it, such as glasses, cans and plastic bottles, should be under the recyclable trash bin.

Used masks, gloves, face shields, and other healthcare wastes should be separated as household healthcare waste, while batteries, charging cables and other electrical and electronic equipment should be under hazardous waste.

Environment Undersecretary for solid waste management and local government units concerns Benny Antiporda added that as online shopping and food delivery continue to rise due to the pandemic, product packaging such as plastic bags, used plastic or paper cups and tetra packs should be segregated as non-recyclable materials.

Antiporda said that while proper garbage disposal is critical during this season, each household should consider the basics of solid waste management, and that is to reduce, reuse and recycle whenever possible.

“Let’s be more mindful on what we buy, eat and use and how it will affect the environment,” Antiporda said.

To minimize holiday trash, he advised the public to bring reusable bags or eco-bags when shopping, buy in bulk, list the items to buy prior to shopping, patronize long-lasting goods and gifts instead of disposable ones, and save gift wrappers and decorations that can be used for next year.

Meanwhile, as part of its efforts to rehabilitate Manila Bay, the DENR on Tuesday led a mangrove planting activity at the Baseco lagoon in Tondo.

Cimatu said the planting activity was “only the start of habitat restoration in this part of Manila Bay.”

“Our responsibility under the rehabilitation is not only confined in the physical rehabilitation, cleaning and dredging. Habitat restoration is also so much a part of the rehabilitation efforts,” Cimatu said.