DOH: 1,314 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines bring total to 462,815

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines now total 462,815 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,314 new infections on Tuesday.

The government has been urging the public to remain vigilant and continue observing safety protocols as health authorities were already seeing indications of possible surge.

Most of the new infections were reported in Quezon City where 93 more people got COVID-19, followed by Rizal (89), Benguet (78), Bulacan (61) and Davao City (60).

The DOH also reported 66 new deaths and 247 new recoveries. In total, 9,021 have succumbed to the respiratory disease and 429,419 have survived it.

With the new infections, deaths and recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 24,375.

The Philippines has the second highest largest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia behind neighboring Indonesia.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected over 77 million people and caused 1.7 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China late last year. — Xave Gregorio