DOH: 1,314 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines bring total to 462,815
Authorities conduct contract tracing at Insurance Street in Sangandaan in Quezon City on June 25, 2020
The STAR/Michael Varcas
(Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines now total 462,815 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,314 new infections on Tuesday.

The government has been urging the public to remain vigilant and continue observing safety protocols as health authorities were already seeing indications of possible surge.

Most of the new infections were reported in Quezon City where 93 more people got COVID-19, followed by Rizal (89), Benguet (78), Bulacan (61) and Davao City (60).

The DOH also reported 66 new deaths and 247 new recoveries. In total, 9,021 have succumbed to the respiratory disease and 429,419 have survived it.

With the new infections, deaths and recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 24,375.

The Philippines has the second highest largest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia behind neighboring Indonesia.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected over 77 million people and caused 1.7 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China late last year. — Xave Gregorio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 22, 2020 - 4:09pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

December 22, 2020 - 4:09pm

The Philippines records an additional 1,314 COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 462,815.

The Department of Health also reports 247 new recoveries and 66 additional deaths, pushing the total of recovered patients to 429,419 and the death toll to 9,021.

Of the total cases in the country, 24,375 are active cases.

December 21, 2020 - 4:10pm

The Department of Health records 1,721 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 461,505.

Of the total of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, 5.1% or 23,341 of which are considered active cases.

The national death toll is now at 8,957 with 10 additional deaths, while total recoveries stand at 429,207 with 82 newly reported recovered patients.

December 20, 2020 - 4:14pm

The Department of Health reports 1,754 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 459,789.

The DOH also logs 8,080 mass recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 429,134. The country's death toll reaches 8,947 with 36 new reported deaths.

With the latest figures, the total of active cases in the Philippines is now 21,708.

December 15, 2020 - 12:19pm

The Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease has approved putting Isabela province under General Community Quarantine, BusinessWorld's Gillian Cortez reports quoting the Palace.

Isabela will be under GCQ from the less stringent Modified General Community Quarantine until December 31. Santiago City will remain under MGCQ.

December 13, 2020 - 4:03pm

Total coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 449,400 with the addition of 1,085 newly reported cases Sunday.

The total of recovered patients also jump to to 418,687 with 9,269 new mass recoveries. The country's death toll is at 8,733 with 3 new reported deaths.

Total active cases in the country stand at 21,980.

