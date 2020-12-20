#VACCINEWATCHPH
For a typical household consuming 200 kilowatt per hour (kWh), the adjustment will be equivalent to “a decrease of around P8” in their November bill, the country’s largest power distributor announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Boy Santos, file
Meralco to extend no-disconnection policy until end-January
December 20, 2020 - 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will be extending its no-power disconnection period for consumers who find themselves unable to pay their electric bills until the end of January 2021, House Speaker Lord Velasco said Sunday. 

This was confirmed in a letter dated December 14 and addressed to Velasco, where Meralco president Ray Espinosa told the former that after “careful evaluation and in consideration," the power distribution company decided to extend the policy after Velasco wrote to Meralco asking for an extension.

To recall, the Energy Regulatory Commission in December assured Filipino families that there would be no disconnection of electricity supply to households due to non-payment of bills until the end of the year.

According to Espinosa, the deadline extension is seen to benefit more than 3 million households, particularly those consuming 200 kWh for December 2020.

In August, the company also heeded the suggestions of lawmakers to extend its policy for customers who far failed to pay their bills when their areas were placed under enhanced community quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"The extended grace period being given to our fellow Filipinos during the holiday season will provide much-needed reprieve to those reeling from the devastating effects of the pandemic and natural calamities," Velasco said in a statement. 

"This good gesture on the part of Meralco will go a long way in helping our kababayans feel secure this Christmas," he added. 

— Franco Luna 

