#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vaccine supply not part of confidentiality agreement â€” DOH
Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020.
AFP/Patrick Fallon
Vaccine supply not part of confidentiality agreement — DOH
(Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The confidentiality disclosure agreement (CDA) signed by the Philippine government and American drugmaker Pfizer did not include supplying the Philippines with doses of the firm’s coronavirus vaccine, the Department of Health said Friday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. earlier said that 10 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine could have been shipped to the Philippines by January but “someone dropped the ball.”

The country’s top diplomat was referring to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III after he failed to work on the CDA, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said. A CDA is a preliminary document that allows clinical data sharing.

But Duque, who has faced several calls to resign amid the DOH’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, has denied that he botched negotiations with the pharmaceutical firm because talks are still ongoing. 

“I completely, unequivocally deny that. Kasi unang una, ‘yung 10 million doses na ‘yan wala akong alam. Wala naman silang pinadalang sulat na merong ganong commitment ang Pfizer… As secretary of health, the right thing to do was send me a communication that the Pfizer is securing 10 million doses for the country,” Duque said on CNN Philippines’ “Balitaan” Friday.

(I completely, unequivocally deny that. In the first place, I did not know about that 10 million doses. They did not send a letter that Pfizer has that kind of commitment.)

Duque said that the CDA he had signed with Pfizer on October 20 only allowed the company to share data about its vaccine candidate.

“It’s not a key to securing any quota or amount of vaccine from Pfizer. It’s just a CDA. It’s not a key to securing anything,” he said.

Initial data sharing

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also said the CDA that was signed in October was only for initial data sharing “so we can start agreements.”

“Wala pong nilalaman ang CDA na ‘yan tungkol sa mga operational details, technical details. Wala pong nakalagay diyang ilang doses ba, what period ba at meron na bang deliveries. Wala pong ganyan,” Vergeire said in a briefing.

(That CDA did not include operational details, technical details. There were no details about doses, which period and deliveries.)

In an earlier statement, the DOH said that while it wants to expedite the process, “there are systems and protocols in place, and we cannot cut corners.”

“From the time the DOH was instructed to sign on behalf of the Philippine government, the DOH legal and technical teams worked closely with Pfizer to finalize the agreement and negotiate on several contentious provisions. After a thorough review process with the concerned agencies, including the Office of the President, the Confidential Disclosure Agreement (CDA) was signed the same day it was finalized,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

The negotiations with Pfizer, whose vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing people from getting COVID-19, are still ongoing, Duque said.

Coronavirus vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that Pfizer’s vaccine may arrive in the country by the third quarter of 2021 at the earliest. Wealthy countries have already ordered and paid for doses of Pfizer’s goods.

US biotech companies Moderna Therapeutics and Arcturus Therapeutics expressed willingness to supply the Philippines up to 25 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccines starting the third quarter of 2021 should the government find their proposals acceptable, Jose Manuel Romualdez, the country's envoy to Washington, said. 

The government is aiming to inoculate 24 million Filipinos by early next year. But so far, the country has only been able to secure 2.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine developed by British-Swedish firm Astrazeneca through the funding of the private sector. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tugade apologizes; Duterte tells TRB head to quit
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade yesterday apologized to the public for the traffic jams and inconvenience of using...
Headlines
fbfb
Red-tagged lawyer corrects Trillanes on being counsel for rebels
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“You are irresponsible to do this to begin with, when people—lawyers, doctors, human rights workers—are...
Headlines
fbfb
Not funny: CHR says 'arestoaguinaldo' shows 'unnecessary' display of police power
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In a statement, the national human rights institution said it is “deeply bothered” by the holiday prank of Cebu...
Headlines
fbfb
Gatherings of over 10 people not allowed
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Any gathering of more than 10 people will be prohibited this Christmas and the entire holiday season, Interior Secretary Eduardo...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs proposed new passport law
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A consolidated bill updating the law to make the issuance of Philippine passports easier and stretch their validity to 10...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Anakpawis, Pamalakaya raise alarm over ‘surveillance’ on headquarters
11 minutes ago
Anakpawis party-list and fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya alleged that a series of surveillance...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 12,600 migrant Filipinos have contracted COVID-19, DFA says
26 minutes ago
In its latest tally, the DFA reported 45 new COVID-19 cases from the Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
Headlines
fbfb
Pacquiao bats for creation of ecozone in Sarangani
2 hours ago
Pacquiao, who used to represent the province in the lower chamber before winning a Senate seat in the 2016 elections, on Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
'Vicky' keeps strength as it moves toward Davao Oriental for landfall
2 hours ago
(Updated 4:11 p.m.) Tropical Depression Vicky has kept its strength as it continues to endanger Davao Oriental with a...
Headlines
fbfb
Two of 'Human Rights Day 7' seek release order from the Supreme Court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Two of the six trade union organizers, among the dubbed “Human Rights Day 7,” ran to the Supreme Court to seek...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with