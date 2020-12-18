#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate bill eyes regularization, standardized pay for barangay officials
In this file photo from May, a resident of Gen. Trias City in Cavite receives her P6,500 cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program during distribution at the City Social Welfare and Development Office in Barangay Bagumbayan.
Edd Gumban
Senate bill eyes regularization, standardized pay for barangay officials
(Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao is seeking regularization, standard pay, special risk allowance in times of emergency and other benefits for barangay officials.

He filed Senate Bill No. 1956, or the Barangay Officials Salary Standardization Act, on Wednesday, citing in its explanatory note "the selfless service of barangay officials and personnel," as "the National Government’s basic partner in the implementation of the policies, rules and regulations to control the effects of the [COVID-19] pandemic."

"Despite the extensive range of duties and responsibilities that Punong Barangays and other barangay officials perform, they only receive monthly honoraria instead of fixed monthly salaries, with some added minimal benefits....They are not entitled to the same employment benefits and privileges that other local government officials enjoy," the senator said.

Under SB 1956, all baragay captains, members of barangay councils, local youth development councils, barangay secretaries, and barangay treasurers will be regularized and thereby entitled to fixed salaries, allowance, insurance, medical and dental coverage, retirement benefits, and other incentives and fringe benefits which regular government employees are entitled to.

The following is the position classification and compensation scheme for barangay officials listed in the bill:

  • Barangay Salary Grade I (minimum P15,000/month) for barangay appointive officials as already provided by law, and other barangay personnel the positions of which are provided for by ordinance of the corresponding barangay
  • Barangay Salary Grade II (minimum P25,000/month) for barangay elective officials in the sangguniang kabataan and sangguniang barangay with the exception of the punong barangay
  • Barangay Salary Grade III (minimum P35,000/month) for punong barangay

The proposed measure also provides for special risk allowance, highlighting the dangers assumed by barangay official amid the pandemic and other similar situations in the future. The amount and duration for the allowance will be determined by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

The DILG is also directed by the measure to "provide quarterly rice allocations for barangay officials and personnel."

A counterpart measure at the House of Representatives, House Bill No. 7296, was filed in August and is pending at the committee level. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio

BARANGAY BARANGAY OFFICIALS MANNY PACQUIAO SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tugade apologizes; Duterte tells TRB head to quit
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade yesterday apologized to the public for the traffic jams and inconvenience of using...
Headlines
fbfb
Gatherings of over 10 people not allowed
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Any gathering of more than 10 people will be prohibited this Christmas and the entire holiday season, Interior Secretary Eduardo...
Headlines
fbfb
Botched COVID-19 vaccine talks for Pfizer's doses escalate
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
"We are not privy to the discussions," said Palace spokesperson Harry Roque in a briefing on Thursday. "But the president...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs proposed new passport law
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
A consolidated bill updating the law to make the issuance of Philippine passports easier and stretch their validity to 10...
Headlines
fbfb
Government vows 60 million doses of vaccines next year
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The government again assured the public that the Philippines will be able to get a supply of the coronavirus vaccine equivalent...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Envoy: 2 US firms ready to supply up to 25M COVID vaccine doses to Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
US firms Moderna Therapeutics and Arcturus Therapeutics are ready to supply four to 25 million doses of their vaccines beginning...
Headlines
fbfb
Red-tagged lawyer corrects Trillanes on being counsel for rebels
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“You are irresponsible to do this to begin with, when people—lawyers, doctors, human rights workers—are...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 1 up in several areas due to Tropical Depression Vicky
2 hours ago
The weather disturbance developed into tropical depression at 2 a.m., making it the first cyclone in December.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH sees COVID-19 cases spiking to 4,000 daily after holidays
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Daily prevalence of coronavirus cases in Metro Manila could soar to as high as 4,000 after the holidays, the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Give love on Christmas Day – Tagle
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle urged the faithful to become passionate this Christmas season and avoid...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with