#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House OKs proposed new passport law
The consolidated measure, endorsed by the committees on foreign affairs and appropriations, includes House Bill 6399 authored by Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez of Cagayan de Oro City.
STAR/File
House OKs proposed new passport law
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - December 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A consolidated bill updating the law to make the issuance of Philippine passports easier and stretch their validity to 10 years has been approved by two committees of the House of Representatives.

The consolidated measure, endorsed by the committees on foreign affairs and appropriations, includes House Bill 6399 authored by Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez of Cagayan de Oro City.

Rodriguez said the proposed new passport law would replace Republic Act 9239, the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, and adhere more soundly to the constitutional right of Filipinos to travel which is “inviolable.”

The former immigration commissioner pointed out that to enhance and protect the right to travel, only minimum requirements for the application and issuance of passports and other travel documents shall be imposed, and such issuance shall be expedited.

Rodriguez stressed the need to update the existing law enacted 24 years ago, because Congress has since passed at least three laws affecting the right to travel.

These are the Domestic Adoption Act of 1998, the Citizenship and Reacquisition Act of 2003 and the Philippine Identification System Act.

He said the consolidated bill “aims to update and reflect the current laws that affect the process of issuing passports.”

Apart from minimum requirements for passport application, the measure prescribes grounds and process of denial or revocation and appeal; types of passports, their validity; and those who may be issued such travel documents.

Regular passports would be valid for 10 years, except those issued to persons under 18 years of age, which would be good for five years.

The proposed law would allow the issuance of any of three travel papers under certain circumstances like urgent travel of a person who has not been issued a passport yet or who has lost his passport.

These are Emergency Travel Document, Travel Document Certificate and Convention Travel Document.

The bill would allow the Secretary of Foreign Affairs to set “reasonable fees” for the processing and issuance of passports or travel documents. Senior citizens would be entitled to a 32-percent discount.

Such fees would constitute a revolving fund the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) may use to improve passport issuance and consular services.

For violations, the proposed law would impose graduated penalties of imprisonment ranging from three years to 15 years, and fines from P15,000 to P2 million.

Illegal withholding of a passport, one of the prohibited acts, is punishable with a prison term of six years and one day to a maximum of 12 years, plus a fine of P1 million to P2 million.

In addition to such penalties, if the offender is a public officer, he shall be dismissed from the service and be perpetually banned from holding public office.

PASSPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Botched COVID-19 vaccine talks for Pfizer's doses escalate
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
"We are not privy to the discussions," said Palace spokesperson Harry Roque in a briefing on Thursday. "But the president...
Headlines
fbfb
Killing of lawyers rising in 'alarming rate' with another in Cebu shot dead
5 hours ago
"We condemn the atrocities being cast against fellow lawyers and we must not allow this system of violence to persist in our...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines top 454,000
8 hours ago
he country's coronavirus caseload breached 454,000 on Thursday after the Department of Health logged another 1,470&...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hopes new COVID-19 strain won't enter Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the public to forego some Christmas traditions - including parties and the asking for...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH sees COVID-19 cases spiking to 4,000 daily after holidays
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Daily prevalence of coronavirus cases in Metro Manila could soar to as high as 4,000 after the holidays, the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Government vows 60 million doses of vaccines next year
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
The government again assured the public that the Philippines will be able to get a supply of the coronavirus vaccine equivalent...
Headlines
fbfb
Gatherings of over 10 people not allowed
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Any gathering of more than 10 people will be prohibited this Christmas and the entire holiday season, Interior Secretary Eduardo...
Headlines
fbfb
Give love on Christmas Day – Tagle
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle urged the faithful to become passionate this Christmas season and avoid...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 home test kit to be pushed in Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippine embassy in Washington will recommend to the government a COVID-19 home test kit developed by digital diagnostics...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with