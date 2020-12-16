#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police brush off ICC prosecutor's report, says evidence of abuses needed
File photo shows people lighting candles to protest drug war killings.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
Police brush off ICC prosecutor's report, says evidence of abuses needed
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 12:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The spokesperson of the national police on Wednesday played down a report by the International Criminal Court's Office of the Prosecutor that there is basis to believe that crimes of humanity were committed amid the administration's campaign against illegal narcotics, saying it needs to see evidence of that.

On Tuesday, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's office said that based on gathered information, there is "reasonable basis to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder and the infliction of serious physical injury and mental harm as other inhumane Acts were committed on the territory of the Philippines."

Asked about the Philippine National Police's reaction to the claims in an interview aired over "Unang Hirit", Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesperson, said: "The Palace has already given a reaction as regards to the ICC. We leave it to Malacañang insofar as the official position of the government."

"Evidence should be part of the discussion on human rights. We'll need to see pieces of evidence that say that there were violations of human rights," he also said, reiterating that the ICC report was not "recognized." 

Bensouda's office is holding a preliminary examination to determine whether the ICC has jusridiction to hold an investigation into alleged extrajudicial kilings and other rights violations in the government's "war on drugs."

The Palace has already said the Philippines does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction and will not cooperate with any probe.

RELATED: Human rights 'never got in the way' of war on drugs — PNP chief

But this is not the first or even the second time the Philippine government has been assailed by the international rights community, with the "war on drugs" drawing criticism from the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch.

At a live-streamed flag-raising ceremony earlier in December attended by Presidential Undersecretary Severo Catura, who serves as executive director of the Presidential Human Rights Committee, police officials were told that allegations of human rights abuses were only a narrative being peddled by the political opposition. 

This, despite documented cases, such as the murder of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos, who begged on his knees to be spared when he was shot by cops in August 2017. Police officers involved in the killing have been convicted, proof, the government said, that abuses by security personnel are not tolerated.

President Rodrigo Duterte and many of his officials have favored killing criminals and "drug personalities" — nearly 6,000 of whom have been killed, according to the government's "Real Numbers" campaign, with all of them violently resisting arrest.

"All addicts have guns. If there's even a hint of wrongdoing, any overt act, even if you don't see a gun, just go ahead and shoot him," Duterte said in Filipino at an event where seized drugs were destroyed

READ: 'I don't care about human rights,' Duterte says, urging cops to 'shoot first'

Police figures acknowledge around 8,000 "drug personalities" slain in official operations where police claim that only suspects who fought back were killed, though rights groups say the number may be as high as 30,000 deaths since Duterte's "war" began in 2016. 

An initial report from a Department of Justice-led review of deaths in drug operations is expected out this month.

“We refrain from making any comments if need be at this point until we obtain the ICC findings in detail," Usana also said earlier. — with a report from The STAR

DRUG WAR INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT OPLAN TOKHANG PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Somebody dropped the ball’
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
The country was assured of getting 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer by January until “somebody dropped...
Headlines
fbfb
ICC sees crimes against humanity in Philippines drug war
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has found “reasonable basis” to believe that crimes against humanity were...
Headlines
fbfb
Provincial point-to-point buses get nod from IATF
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Duterte administration has allowed provincial buses in point-to-point routes to resume operations as the government continues...
Headlines
fbfb
Plantation Bay's resident shareholder quits after harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Rosette Adel | 22 hours ago
Cebu resort shareholder Manny Gonzalez who recently made headlines for alleged poor handling of a guest complaint on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
MIAA revokes Megawide’s OPS for NAIA rehab
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, suffered another blow as the Manila International Airport Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
ICC prosecutor's report 'significant' step toward attaining justice for EJK — group
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 minutes ago
The Philippine Coalition on the International Criminal Court lauded Wednesday the report of ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda,...
Headlines
fbfb
'Toll holiday' in Valenzuela City over with lifting of NLEX suspension
31 minutes ago
"Both parties believe that this is the right direction to take to ease the burden of the riding public," the statement read,...
Headlines
fbfb
Two Filipinos win at inaugural Noam Chomsky awards for transnational research
1 hour ago
The Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR) Scholars Network gives out the awards yearly "for distinctive contributions...
Headlines
fbfb
Christmas ceasefire now impossible, CPP says
1 hour ago
“In the face of the vicious attacks by Duterte’s military and police forces both in the cities and the countryside,...
Headlines
fbfb
Briones: 1,114 schools eyed for face-to-face classes dry run
2 hours ago
More than 1,000 schools have been recommended to the Department of Education for the dry run of face-to-face classes in January,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with