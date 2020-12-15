#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte OKs pilot testing of face-to-face classes
Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Duterte OKs pilot testing of face-to-face classes
Rainier Allan Ronda, Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - December 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte and his Cabinet yesterday approved the conduct of a dry run of face-to-face classes in some schools located in areas with low coronavirus risk.

The pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in selected areas was one of the topics discussed during the Cabinet meeting.

“President Duterte approved during tonight’s Cabinet meeting the presentation of the Department of Education (DepEd) to conduct pilot implementation or dry run of face-to-face classes in select schools within areas with low COVID risk for the whole month of January 2021,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

He said the face-to-face classes would not be compulsory. He added: “Having said this, a parent’s permit needs to be submitted for the student to participate in face-to-face classes.”

Roque said DepEd would work with the COVID-19 National Task Force for the monitoring of the conduct of the dry run. He assured the public that the pilot would be done under “strict health and safety measures.” The activity would require a commitment for shared responsibility among DepEd, local government units and parents.

Duterte previously said he won’t allow face-to-face classes until there is a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the DepEd is set to implement a program to assess and put in place measures to improve the delivery of distance learning in public schools amid the ban on face-to-face classes at least till early next year.

DepEd will continue to work from home during the long Christmas and New Year holidays after launching the Teaches program yesterday to evaluate the blended learning scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has considerably set back school year 2020-2021.

Diosdado San Antonio, education undersecretary for curriculum and instruction, said that public school teachers, as well as C&I experts in the DepEd school division offices and regional offices, will gather in virtual conferences to share their experiences in rolling out distance learning since classes opened last October.

San Antonio said that under the Teaches program, the conferences will seek to share the best practices that were successfully implemented by master teachers in high performance public schools.

San Antonio led the launch of the program with the participation of all DepEd regional directors.

In a concept paper for Teaches formulated last June when DepEd was crafting the basic education learning continuity plan (BE-LCP) featuring distance learning, the department sought to allow teachers to enrich their knowledge on curriculum, learning delivery and assessment at their most comfortable time.

At the same time, school officials will also be provided updates on their main task of leading for learning.

The program will have a bias for learning materials in video format.

DepEd Teaches aims to provide teachers and school officials an array of videos that will improve their knowledge and broaden their perspective on learning and school management through the lens of education officials and renowned teachers to facilitate the discussion.

Teachers and other viewers can access the discussions at their own pace.

The program will also push DepEd’s teachers and those who have supervisory positions and regional offices on the C&I, and even education officials to go on-camera and give presentations.

Under the concept, the project will showcase DepEd officials, personnel and outstanding teachers rendering informative talks on learning and school management through social media.

CLASS FACE TO FACE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Two deputy speaker-allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have issued contradicting views regarding the possibility of former...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines cross 450,000; deaths at 8,757
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Total COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 450,733, of which 23,353 or 5.2% were active.
Headlines
fbfb
National ID registration hits 8.4 million
By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Registrations for step one of the Philippine Identification System have reached 8.4 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
UP Law profs urge House to 'do right by the people', junk 'baseless' ouster rap vs Leonen
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The law professors urged the members of the House of Representatives “to do right by the people” by junking the...
Headlines
fbfb
China won't use COVID-19 as leverage, Palace and envoy assure public
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
Manila's envoy to Beijing on Monday sought to allay fears that China is using its candidate COVID-19 vaccines to secure concessions...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lawmaker to block Leonen removal by quo warranto
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Removing Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen through quo warranto proceedings is not likely to prosper, a House...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte won’t allow anomalies in 2021 budget
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte won’t allow irregularities in next year’s budget as Malacañang expressed hope that the...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: 48 percent of Pinoys feel poor
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Forty-eight percent or about 12 million Filipino families rate themselves as “poor,” according to a recent survey...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte public address reset to midweek
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte is scheduled to deliver his weekly public address on Wednesday, Malacañang said.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Contact tracing set for ‘Simbang Gabi’ attendees
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
As this year’s Simbang Gabi is set to start tomorrow, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has sought the conduct of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with