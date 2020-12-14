#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawmakers push medical marijuana bills
“This is a major breakthrough since many critics have been using this provision as their reasoning to stop the passage of my medical compassion cannabis House Bill 279,” Isabela Rep. Tonypet Albano said.
Pixabay
Lawmakers push medical marijuana bills
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - December 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The decision of the United Nations to remove medical marijuana from the list of what it considers as “dangerous drugs” has been welcomed by some members of the House of Representatives.

“This is a major breakthrough since many critics have been using this provision as their reasoning to stop the passage of my medical compassion cannabis House Bill 279,” Isabela Rep. Tonypet Albano said.

The measure, or the original medical marijuana bill, was authored by former congressman and now Isabela Gov. Rodito Albano which his brother, Tonypet, refiled in the current 18th Congress through his policy adviser, Dr. Socorro Reyes.

“The bill has been filed since 2014. I have with me the Philippine Cannabis Compassion Society, parents and patients of those who need medical cannabis because they have been very sick,” she said.

“They have always looked forward to getting medical marijuana for a cure to their illnesses,” Reyes said with optimism. “We are very hopeful that this will be approved. We hope that this bill will be passed this time around because patients badly need it.”

Another medical marijuana advocate, Rep. LRay Villafuerte of Camarines Sur, said the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) decision to delete cannabidiol (CBD) should prompt the House committee on health to “take urgent action” on his House Bill 3961.

CBD is legal in 31 of the 50 states of the US and in 59 other countries, while THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is illegal in almost every part of the world. The use of medical cannabis is legal among 60 countries across the globe.

In comparison, Villafuerte clarified that CBD – the non-addictive, non-psychoactive component and non-intoxicating strain of the cannabis (marijuana) plant – is entirely different from THC which gives persons a “euphoric high.”

Nevertheless, the Bicol lawmaker wants to take the opportunity for the government to legalize the production and international marketing of CBD “to make it a lot more accessible and cheaper for Filipinos in need of this revolutionary medicine.”

According to him, this latest UN report in effect “bolstered the international recognition and commercial marketing of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of CBD.”

Villafuerte, a supporter of President Duterte’s war on drugs, said the speedy approval of HB 3961 will not run counter to the government’s policy against the illicit drug trade because “CBD is the medicinal strain of the cannabis plant.”

“It is neither addictive nor producing the so-called buzz or high for recreational users,” he explained. “It’s about time for the House health panel to submit HB 3961 to a committee vote so lawmakers could finally take action on this proposal.”

MARIJUANA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Baseless, unfounded': Leonen ex-colleagues, peers throw support amid impeachment rap
By Christian Deiparine | 9 hours ago
Support for Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen amid an impeachment complaint filed against him are growing, with...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana set on disqualifying Makabayan lawmakers
11 hours ago
"That's one method or way to remove them from Congress. They've done nothing but criticize the government, and while they're...
Headlines
fbfb
Imee Marcos told: Address claims on inserting 'dangerous' provision on 2022 polls
By Christian Deiparine | 14 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos should address the report that had multiple sources pointing to her as the one who inserted a provision in...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus recoveries pushed to 418,687; caseload now at 449,400
10 hours ago
Over half a year into the pandemic, the national government is still wrestling with curbing the spread of the pathogen, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
16 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
AstraZeneca OKs more COVID-19 vaccines for Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
More COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be made available in the country following British drug maker AstraZeneca’s approval...
Headlines
fbfb
Año: LGUs not forced to denounce CPP-NPA
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 hours ago
Local government executives are not being coerced by higher authorities to declare communist rebels as persona non grata in...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo urges netizens to report fake news about her
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo sought the help of the public over the weekend in reporting fake news and social media posts that...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID registration hits 8.4 million
By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Registrations for step one of the Philippine Identification System have reached 8.4 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
MSMEs, Cabinet warn vs uncontrolled entry of foreign contractors
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Cabinet officials and micro, small and medium enterprises in the construction sector have raised alarm over moves to allow...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with