Coronavirus recoveries pushed to 418,687; caseload now at 449,400

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials added 9,269 recoveries in its latest mass recovery Sunday, to go with 1,085 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections.
This brings their totals to 418,687 recoveries and 449,400 cases, respectively.
In its latest case bulletin Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also added three more casualties, bringing the virus' death toll to 8,733.
Accounting for total deaths and recoveries, there are still 21,980 active coronavirus cases in the Philippines at present.
Sunday’s additions bring the recovery rate in the Philippines to 93.2%.
Over the past week, the national caseload also increased by 9,566 patients since Sunday after the DOH also added 1,301 cases on Saturday afternoon.
More than half a year into the pandemic, the national government is still wrestling with curbing the spread of the pathogen, with the Philippines still being under the longest recorded quarantine in the world after 271 days of community quarantine.
President Rodrigo Duterte continues to assert that acquiring a vaccine to achieve herd immunity is the only way out for the Philippines moving forward.
Until then, however, daily additions in coronavirus cases are still being reported in the thousands—marking the only country in the Western Pacific Region of the World Health Organization to still be doing so.
Worldwide, almost 72 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to some 1.6 million deaths, according to latest data from the WHO.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
Total coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 449,400 with the addition of 1,085 newly reported cases Sunday.
The total of recovered patients also jump to to 418,687 with 9,269 new mass recoveries. The country's death toll is at 8,733 with 3 new reported deaths.
Total active cases in the country stand at 21,980.
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,383 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 445,540.
The DOH also logs 133 new recoveries and 24 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 409,058 and the death toll to 8,701.
Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 27,781.
The Department of Health reports an additional 1,387 COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 444,164.
The DOH also logs 156 new recoveries and 7 new deaths, bringing the total of recovered patients to 408,942 and the death toll to 8,677.
Total active cases in the Philippines now stand at 26,545.
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for COVID-19, he tells reporters.
Lopez, who says he is asymptomatic and in isolation, says he tested positive on Monday.
The trade department and the rest of the government has been promoting opening up the economy amid a continuing community quarantine across the Philippines.
The total number of coronavirus infections nationwide rises to 441,399 with the addition of 1,574 new cases, the Department of Health reports Monday.
Davao City posts the highest number of new cases with 187. Rizal follows with 96, Pampanga with 80, Quezon City with 69 and Pasig City with 59. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
