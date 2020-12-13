Coronavirus recoveries pushed to 418,687; caseload now at 449,400

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials added 9,269 recoveries in its latest mass recovery Sunday, to go with 1,085 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections.

This brings their totals to 418,687 recoveries and 449,400 cases, respectively.

In its latest case bulletin Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also added three more casualties, bringing the virus' death toll to 8,733.

Accounting for total deaths and recoveries, there are still 21,980 active coronavirus cases in the Philippines at present.

Sunday’s additions bring the recovery rate in the Philippines to 93.2%.

Over the past week, the national caseload also increased by 9,566 patients since Sunday after the DOH also added 1,301 cases on Saturday afternoon.

More than half a year into the pandemic, the national government is still wrestling with curbing the spread of the pathogen, with the Philippines still being under the longest recorded quarantine in the world after 271 days of community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte continues to assert that acquiring a vaccine to achieve herd immunity is the only way out for the Philippines moving forward.

Until then, however, daily additions in coronavirus cases are still being reported in the thousands—marking the only country in the Western Pacific Region of the World Health Organization to still be doing so.

Worldwide, almost 72 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to some 1.6 million deaths, according to latest data from the WHO.