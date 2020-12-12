#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Researchers find links between pro-Marcos books, sites, online disinformation
An undated photo showing toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos who placed the entire country under Martial Law on Sept. 21, 1972.
Malacañang archives
Researchers find links between pro-Marcos books, sites, online disinformation
(Philstar.com) - December 12, 2020 - 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pro-Marcos books, heritage sites and online disinformation are linked with one another, researchers from the University of the Philippines found according to a report by VERA Files.

Researchers Miguel Paolo Reyes and Joel Ariate Jr. found that books written in favor of the Marcoses were written by their aides and allies.

They said that most of the authors relied on the Marcoses themselves as sources, while others plagiarized.

Some of the books, they said, framed historian Renato Constantino to be a Marcos supporter, when his work shows otherwise. 

They also found that the books claimed that most victims of Marcos’ brutal martial rule were communists, and rejected any claim of graft and corruption committed by the Marcos family.

“All of these can be categorized as fundamental lies about the Marcoses: from false claims about Marcos’ brilliance and heroism to disinformation about the Marcoses’ wealth and the status of the cases filed against them,” Reyes said in the VERA Files report.

These books, in turn, became the basis of artifacts and photos in museums and sites that commemorate Marcos’ supposed greatness.

For example, the autobiography For Every Tear, A Victory written by Hartzell Spence was the basis of the exhibit at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Presidential Center in Batac, Ilocos Sur.

The narrative in the book The Young Marcos authored by Victor Niruda is closely mirrored by museum articles from Marcos’s birthplace in Sarrat, Ilocos Sur.

Several photos at the Malacañang of the North Museum in Paoay, Ilocos Norte also came from Marcos-era publications, the researchers found.

While there are a lot of pro-Marcos resources available, the researchers found that only 15% of online disinformation supportive of the Marcos family are traceable from these resources.

This, in turn, “saturates the audience with all sorts of information up to a point that the propaganda effort appears to be without an author.”

“They let their sanctioned book and disinformation mingle with often more crude falsities online which lets them keep and grow their loyal base,” Reyes said, as quoted by VERA Files.

Reyes said that aside from debunking falsehoods,it is important to discredit sources to help address this “affront to democracy.”

The two-decade rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos led to thousands being imprisoned, tortured, killed and disappeared.

This fact was recognized by a Hawaii court when it awarded 10,000 Filipino human rights victims $2 billion in damages — a ruling that was affirmed by the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in 1995 and the Supreme Court in 2003.

Republic Act No. 10368 or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act also recognizes that there “were victims of summary execution, torture, enforced or involuntary disappearance and other gross human rights violations” under the Marcos regime.

Under RA 10368, human rights violations include warrantless arrests carried out pursuant to Marcos’ declaration of martial law and his other similar issuances.

The law also established the Human Rights Victims Claims Board, which has listed 11,103 people who were victims of human rights violations under Marcos’ rule who would receive around P180,000 to P1.7 million in compensation. — Xave Gregorio

FERDINAND MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House sidelines Leonen impeach case
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The complaint filed in Congress to oust Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen would have to wait until next year,...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca backs out of planned vaccine trials in the Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 20 hours ago
The British-Swedish drugmaker told local regulators that they already have sufficient data, which is why they would no longer...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan blocks House probe on alleged NPA link
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
Members of Makabayan have moved to block calls for a House investigation on their alleged ties to the Communist Party of the...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI counterterrorism chief killed in 'accidental firing,' Guevarra says
22 hours ago
“Foul play, however, appears to be out of the question,” the DOJ chief said.
Headlines
fbfb
No more Philippine clinical trials for AstraZeneca
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The United Kingdom’s AstraZeneca has withdrawn its application to do clinical trials in the Philippines for its COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Bigger House spending seen with more deputy speakers
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The leadership of the House of Representatives under Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has become the largest in the history of the...
Headlines
fbfb
After Human Rights Day arrests, HRW says there is ‘damning history’ of cops planting evidence
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The arrests of six trade unionists and a journalist in a single day—  and for the same charge — have...
Headlines
fbfb
Experts not recommending return of hard lockdowns
By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
While there are areas that have shown an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, an expert from the OCTA Research Group...
Headlines
fbfb
ADB launches $9 billion facility for vaccine access, distribution
By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has launched a $9-billion (about P432 billion) facility that will help developing members procure...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH clarifies: No torotot ban
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health clarified yesterday that it is not declaring a ban on torotot or horn noisemakers and whistles this...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with