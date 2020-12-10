Immigration reminds foreigners to set appointments online for required reporting

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration reminded foreigners in the country to set up appointments for their annual reporting in 2021 through the bureau's web portal.

Under the Alien Registration Act of 1950, foreigners with immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and holders of alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) must report in person to the Bureau of Immigration within the first 60 days of the calendar year.

For alien registration in 2021, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente is urging registration with the bureau’s online appointment system at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

The annual report period will be from January 1 to March 1, 2021.

No walk-ins

Morente stressed that the bureau is currently not allowing walk-in entry, which is among the protocols BI is implementing amid the COVID-19 pandemic,

“They have to obtain their schedule via our online appointment system. Eight hundred slots for the AR [Alien Registration] are reserved per day, while Saturdays are reserved for those availing the services of accredited entities, as well as remote AR for bulk applicants,” he added.

Morente explained that remote AR may be requested by embassies or foreign groups and may be considered if there will be more than 10 individuals to register.

Reporting may also be done in the nearest participating BI field, satellite or extension office.

The BI chief also reminded foreign nationals that failure to register may result in fines, visa cancelation, deportation or imprisonment.

Lawyer Jose Carlitos Licas, BI alien registration chief, said aliens who are out of the country during the 60-day period may make the report within 30 days of their arrival in the country, so long as their re-entry permits are still valid.

To make the report, aliens must present their ACR I-Card and valid passport, and pay P300 for annual report fee and P10 legal research fee.

Aliens below 14 meanwhile may be represented by their parent and guardian for reporting. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities are also exempted from personal appearance, may file their report through a representative with a Special Power of Attorney, Licas added. — Kristine Joy Patag