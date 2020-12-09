#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House, Senate ratify 2021 national budget
The House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on December 9 ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed P4.506-trillion 2021 General Appropriations Bill, the highest quality budget that would help Filipinos recover from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
House of Representatives/Released
House, Senate ratify 2021 national budget
(Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 7:39pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:30 p.m.) — Both chambers of Congress on Wednesday approved the final version of the Duterte administration's penultimate budget worth P4.5 trillion.

In a tweet Wednesday night, the House announced that it has ratified the bicameral committee report on the 2021 General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

A few hours later, the Senate also ratified the bicameral version of the proposed 2021 national budget.

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said the approval of the 2021 national budget "reflects the serious commitment of the Duterte government to defeat COVID-19 and bring the economy back on track."

"When we keep our commitments to our fellow Filipinos and continue to put their interests first, we will surely overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the pandemic," Velasco said.

The final version of the budget bill includes P20 billion allocation for COVID-19 vaccines, P2 billion for the purchase of personal protective equipment and P462 million for the Medical Health Assistance Program and P100 million for the mental health program under the Department of Health.

The top 10 recipients of the 2021 budget are the following:

  • Education (DepEd, SUCs, CHED, TESDA) - P708.2 billion
  • DPWH - P694.8 billion
  • Health (DOH, PhilHealth, Vaccines) - P287.5 billion
  • DILG - P247.5 billion
  • DND - P205.5 billion
  • DSWD - P176.7 billion
  • DOTr - P87.4 billion
  • DA - P68.6 billion
  • Judiciary - P44.1 billion
  • DOLE - P36.3 billion

As of writing, the Senate is still deliberating on the final version of the 2021 budget.

Once approved by both chambers of Congress, the bill can be forwarded to the president for final approval.

According to Velasco, the enrolled copy of the 2021 GAB will be sent next week to Malacañang for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with report from Xave Gregorio

2021 NATIONAL BUDGET HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 9, 2020 - 6:56pm

The Duterte administration is set to submit its penultimate budget proposal for Congress's consideration on Tuesday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado says.

"We've arranged the submission today after lunch," Avisado says in a text message.

The proposed budget will be worth P4.506 trillion, 9.9% higher than this year's P4.1-trillion outlay. The government says the outlay would prioritize ongoing response to the pandemic. — Prinz Magtulis

December 9, 2020 - 6:56pm

The House of Representatives ratifies the proposed P4.506 trillion national budget for 2021.

Deliberations on the 2021 national budget are still ongoing at the Senate as of writing time.

Once approved by both chambers of Congress, the proposed budget can be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte for signature.

December 9, 2020 - 10:04am

The bicameral committee on the 2021 budget panel reconvenes today led by Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS partylist) of the House appropriations panel and Sen. Sonny Angara of the Senate's finance panel.

The joint panels are aiming to ratify the P4.5-trillion budget in the afternoon. — Image from the Office of Sen. Angara

December 7, 2020 - 3:04pm

The Senate moves to increase the budget allocation for the national broadband to P5.9 billion to speed up the rollout of services in underprivileged areas.

The National Expenditure Program initially allotted only P900 million for the National Telecommunications Communication, which Sen. Grace Poe describes as "quite laughable."

“We increased that to at least P5.9 billion for 2021. This is just for the first phase. We have to contend with the DICT’s absorptive capacity which is why we didn’t go all out,” Poe says at the Senate committee on public services, which she chairs.

October 22, 2020 - 1:49pm

Sen. Risa Hontiveros warns against a P2.04-billion cut on the 2021 budget of the Department of Health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The senator says it is crucial for government hospitals to cover the costs of regular operations, including utilities, medicine, diagnostic procedures, IV fluids and other expenses.

"Billions worth of cuts in the middle of a pandemic means we drastically slashed the capacity of government hospitals to provide services and medicines for free. Dahil dito, aakyat pa ang out-of-pocket expenses ng mga tao. This is grossly anti-poor and anti-people," Hontiveros says.

October 20, 2020 - 10:24am

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says the tourism industry needs more funding in the proposed 2021 national budget, describing the allocation for the DOT as meager.

He says no provisions were made for cash-for-work programs for tourism employees.

"Tourism is the second biggest contributor to the country’s GDP. Instead of rewarding and supporting the DOT and tourism enterprises, our national budget keeps on decreasing its support for the tourism industry," Drilon is quoted as saying during the Senate hearing on the agency's proposed 2021 budget.

He says that the P3.52-billion allocation for the Department of Tourism, down from P4.9 billion proposed by the agency, "is insufficient given the sector's contribution to the economy and its capability to bring back economic activities halted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House opposition bloc vows to pin down Leonen
By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
The official opposition bloc in the House of Representatives yesterday vowed to pursue the impeachment complaint that a non-government...
Headlines
fbfb
Hearings on bid to impeach Leonen may have to wait until next year
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The House justice committee might only be able to tackle the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Court of Tax Appeals upholds dismissal of Ressa's motion to travel
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The Court of Tax Appeals has upheld a Pasig court’s ruling denying Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s motion to travel,...
Headlines
fbfb
In latest suit, NUPL seeks dismissal of NTF-ELCAC bosses over red-tagging
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“In the instant case, the pattern is crystal clear: the complainants and its lawyers are being discriminated, persecuted...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccine from China likely first to arrive in Philippines — vaccine czar
10 hours ago
Galvez said the coronavirus vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech may be in the Philippines by March if a contract...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 near 11,700
11 minutes ago
The foreign affairs department on Wednesday said four more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus to bring the total...
Headlines
fbfb
'Frankly, a disservice': Hospital unions seek extension to submit requirements for hazard pay
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Workers' unions from private hospitals are appealing to the health department to extend the one-day deadline to turn in requirements...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to probe bribery claims vs Chinese drugmaker Sinovac
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Washington Post reported that court records showed that Sinovac’s CEO bribed China’s drug regulator to secure...
Headlines
fbfb
Priority from the start? Gov't data show private-run labs do most COVID-19 tests
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
Malacañang has said that the Duterte administration had prioritized improving the country's coronavirus screening...
Headlines
fbfb
Advocates slam resort's harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"His response to the complaint of the parent was inappropriate. His remark continues to grow the stigma towards the PWA community....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with