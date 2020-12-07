#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Immigration personnel told: No TikTok while in uniform, on the clock
This file photo shows the thumbnail of TikTok, a popular social media application that allows users to create and share short videos.
AFP/Joel Sagat
Immigration personnel told: No TikTok while in uniform, on the clock
(Philstar.com) - December 7, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no more TikTok videos from Bureau of Immigration personnel in uniform.

BI on Monday banned its employees from post videos of them singing, dancing and performing other acts while in uniform on social media application TikTok.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the prohibition order is in line with the bureau’s regulations on the wearing of uniform. Posting of such videos also undermines the reputation of the bureau and creates a negative image of its personnel, who are among the country’s frontliners, he added.

Morente also stressed that BI personnel are not allowed to use their mobile phones while on duty.

“As public servants and supposed model employees, employees must proudly wear their uniform at all times, present a professional image to the public and observe proper decorum and good taste in all their actions while they are on duty,” he added.

The BI chief warned that personnel who will defy the ban may face administrative complaints for insubordination and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service.

Morente issued the order after videos of airport immigration officers on TikTok surfaced. He said these videos are “reckless” and “belittle” the bureau’s image.

TikTok, the video-sharing social networking platform, allows its users to create short videos of them dancing, singing or joining "challenges".

Government officials such as presidential spokesperson Harry Roque have posted videos on the popular social media app. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles previously posted a video of him dancing as a tribute to medical frontliners.

The Department of Health has also utilized the social media app to promote protective measures against COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace dismisses rumors of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
The text messages claimed the lockdown would be implemented "to prevent possible increase of COVID-19 cases during holiday...
Headlines
fbfb
2 House execs named RVPs in Pacquiao-led PDP-Laban
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Two deputy speakers of the House of Representatives, both stalwarts of the ruling PDP-Laban party, have been installed as...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers warn toll road operators over RFID mess
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Lawmakers from both houses of Congress yesterday warned toll road operators to fix the implementation of the radio frequency...
Headlines
fbfb
Government not red-tagging groups – Sotto
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Militant organizations and left-leaning party-list lawmakers accused of being fronts and leaders of the Communist Party of...
Headlines
fbfb
Leonen says he trusts lawmakers to 'do right thing' on impeachment rap
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Faced with an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives, Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said he...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
EJKs and abuse just a narrative by critics, Palace rights panel assures cops
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"That isn't true. That's the narrative of critics of this administration. I don't believe stubborn cops define the entire...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on proposed Department of OFWs
5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte revived the push for the measure in October, reminding Congress that "one of my proposals during...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP: Yantok to be used only for self-defense
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Yantok or rattan sticks will be used only for self-defense by police in enforcing health protocols in public places, particularly...
Headlines
fbfb
Rules (not might) make right in SCS Acting US Secretary of Defense
By Christopher Miller Acting US Secretary of Defense | 15 hours ago
This week, on my first trip to the Indo-Pacific region as Acting Secretary of Defense, I look forward to reiterating the United...
Headlines
fbfb
China touts ‘responsible’ fishing despite worst offender tag
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Ranked as the worst illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing offender in the Pacific, China has maintained that it is a...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with