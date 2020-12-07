Immigration personnel told: No TikTok while in uniform, on the clock

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no more TikTok videos from Bureau of Immigration personnel in uniform.

BI on Monday banned its employees from post videos of them singing, dancing and performing other acts while in uniform on social media application TikTok.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the prohibition order is in line with the bureau’s regulations on the wearing of uniform. Posting of such videos also undermines the reputation of the bureau and creates a negative image of its personnel, who are among the country’s frontliners, he added.

Morente also stressed that BI personnel are not allowed to use their mobile phones while on duty.

“As public servants and supposed model employees, employees must proudly wear their uniform at all times, present a professional image to the public and observe proper decorum and good taste in all their actions while they are on duty,” he added.

The BI chief warned that personnel who will defy the ban may face administrative complaints for insubordination and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service.

Morente issued the order after videos of airport immigration officers on TikTok surfaced. He said these videos are “reckless” and “belittle” the bureau’s image.

TikTok, the video-sharing social networking platform, allows its users to create short videos of them dancing, singing or joining "challenges".

Government officials such as presidential spokesperson Harry Roque have posted videos on the popular social media app. Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles previously posted a video of him dancing as a tribute to medical frontliners.

The Department of Health has also utilized the social media app to promote protective measures against COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag