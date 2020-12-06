#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP seizes P500,000-worth of smuggled drugs
PNP's headquarters Camp Crame in Quezon City is shown in this photo
Release/PNP PIO
PNP seizes P500,000-worth of smuggled drugs
(Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country's police force on Sunday said over 35,000 tablets of highly regulated drugs amounting to more than half a million were seized upon attempts to smuggle it inside the country. 

PNP's drug enforcement group said the drugs were found at a cargo facility in Parañaque and were supposedly bound for Zamboanga City.

The parcel contained 26,170 tablets of Diazepam (Valium) seen to various conditions such as anxiety, seizures and withdrawal from alcohol to name a few, and 9,173 tablets of Nitrazepam (MOGADON) that have sedative properties and are used for treating sleeping problems. 

Overall, authorities said the confiscated drugs had an amount of P543,297 which apparently came from Pakistan as shipped by "Muztaza and Brother."

DEA's chief, Police Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, said the diazepam and nitrazepam are including in the United Nations' Single Convention on Pyschotropic Substances under Schedule IV.

The said UN treaty signed in 1971, sought to regulate the use of psychoactive drugs such as the two with 183 countries signing it and the Philippines adopting it in 1996.

Lee added that the drugs were brought to the country without license and product registration from the Food and Drug Administration, as well as import clearance from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. 

President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-illegal drug campaign, part of his platform that sent him to the country's top post in 2016 from then being a Davao City mayor, has gone continued, four years into his term. 

He has long said that the country has developed a narcotics problem, but part of his solution to a supposedly medical issue that is addiction had resulted in nearly 8,000 dead from police operations. 

Just this week, the president in an event destroying P7 billion-worth of drugs told cops to be the ones to "shoot first" in anti-drug operations.

"All addicts have guns. If there's even a hint of wrongdoing, any overt act, even if you don't see a gun, just go ahead and shoot him," he said in Filipino. "You should go first, because you might be shot. Shoot him first, because he will really draw his gun on you, and you will die."

His ways had since earned widespread criticism from the international community and human rights groups, but Duterte has vowed that his drug war will persist until he steps down in 2022. 

A group of lawyers had since said that charges will meet him once he is out of the presidency and would no longer be immune from suit. — Christian Deiparine

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
8 hours ago
Headlines
Valenzuela mayor says no solutions presented from NLEX response over RFID mess
7 hours ago
The mayor of Valenzuela has rejected a plea by the North Luzon Expressway Corp. for at least two weeks to resolve the heavy...
Headlines
fbfb
VP hits 'brazen' killings after Los Baños mayor shot dead
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday lamented how killings in the country have become normalized after the mayor of Los Baños...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate urged to pass body cam bill to prevent illegal arrests, evidence-planting by cops
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
“Aside from Amanda, thousands have been arrested or even killed by the police, possibly [based] on planted evidence....
Headlines
fbfb
NBI team conducting own probe on mayor’s killing
By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
While police in Laguna continue to face a blank wall in its probe into Thursday night’s killing of Los Baños...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Echanis counsel reminds CIDG: Stop harassing activist mother in detention
1 hour ago
"May we remind the CIDG Cagayan Region 2 to refrain from “interviewing” or attempting to “interview”...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH adds 9,062 recoveries as total coronavirus cases eclipse 439,000
2 hours ago
(Updated) Accounting for total deaths and recoveries, there are still 22,646 remaining active COVID-19 cases in hospitals...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden admin could bring improved US diplomatic response to Asia — think tank
2 hours ago
America's response to security and socioeconomic issues in Asia Pacific is seen to improve under the incoming administration...
Headlines
fbfb
Rights group slams police claims of 'nanlaban' and possession of firearms
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
“The family and colleagues of Magpantay and Topacio have each and every right to question the 'nanlaban' narrative of...
Headlines
fbfb
Advocates laud ‘inclusive’ provisions in 2021 budget, but still a long way to go for PWDs
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
“Unlike everyone else, social minorities like persons with disabilities have severely diminished opportunities for education,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with