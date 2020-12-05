#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines exceed 438,000, deaths now at 8,526
Catholic faithful wearing face shields have their body temperature checked prior to attending a mass at the usually packed Baclaran church in Paranaque City, suburban Manila on October 9, 2020. After months of livestreaming mass to millions of faithful from behind closed doors, churches in the Catholic-majority Philippines are beginning to reopen.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
(Philstar.com) - December 5, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 1,733 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 438,069.

Of the total number of cases recorded in the DOH's latest bulletin, 29,961 are classified active, which means these patients are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.

The health department marked another 133 patients as recovered, bringing the total number of those who beat the virus to 399,582.

However, another 17 succumbed to the disease, pushing the country's death toll to a grim 8,526.

The country's positivity rate as of Dec. 5, 2020, stands at 4.6%. This is based on the 24,843 of people screened the day previous, 1,142 of whom tested positive.

According to the health department, the following areas posted the most number of COVID-19 cases:

  • Davao City with 162 new cases
  • Quezon City with 92 more infections
  • Benguet with 80 new cases
  • Rizal with 70 more infections
  • Laguna with 66 new cases

Worldwide, 65.76 million people have contracted coronavirus, a staggering 1.51 million of whom died as a result.

The United Kingdom this week became the first Western country to approve a vaccine for general use, piling pressure on other countries to follow suit swiftly. Other nations are also moving ahead with plans to roll out the vaccines with the US expected to give a green light later this month.

In his second appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, President Rodrigo Duterte said it would be a “gross injustice” if low-income nations would be left behind in securing access to COVID-19 vaccines, renewing his call for equal access.

However, the World Health Organization warned nations against complacency, flagging what it called the erroneous belief that because vaccines are on the near-horizon, the COVID-19 crisis is over.

"Vaccines do not equal zero COVID," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said during a virtual news conference, adding that not everyone will be able to receive it early next year.

It has been 264 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world. — Bella Perez-Rubio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 4, 2020 - 8:44am

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

December 4, 2020 - 8:44am

Workshops, trainings, seminars, congresses, conferences, board meetings, colloquia, conclaves, symposia, and consumer trade shows will be allowed at 30-percent capacity in General Community Quarantine Areas, presidential spokesperso Harry Roque says.

The following areas are under GCQ until December 31:

  • Metro Manila
  • Batangas
  • Lanao Del Sur
  • Davao Del Norte
  • Ioilo City
  • Tacloban City
  • Iligan City
  • Davao City
November 30, 2020 - 9:05pm

Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan and Davao City will remain under GCQ from December 1 to 31, President Rodrigo Duterte announces.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will remain under modified GCQ.

November 23, 2020 - 11:07pm

The Department of Health warns of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming holidays.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the agency will form a contingency plan for this possible surge.

The DOH will emphasize to the public the need to observe minimum health standards during the holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

November 22, 2020 - 4:07pm

Another mass recovery of 10,957 coronavirus survivors along with 1,968 additional infections were reported by the health department Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 418,818. 

The numbers bring the tally to 386,486 total recoveries, good for a 92% recovery rate in the Philippines. 

In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 43 more casualties linked to the coronavirus, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 8,123.  — Philstar.com/Franco Luna

November 20, 2020 - 10:52am

President Rodrigo Duterte has put Davao City under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

The city will be under GCQ until November 30.

Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June.

