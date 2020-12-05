AFP concludes unilateral joint exercises

MANILA, Philippines — With the conclusion of the military joint exercises, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay has assured the people of the security force’s readiness to confront internal and external threats facing the country.

The fourth AJEX “DAGIT-PA” – which stands for “Dagat-Langit-Lupa” – aims to improve the joint force interoperability and cohesiveness of the AFP.

“The AJEX-DAGIT-PA brought out the best in our troops during the various field and staff exercises. Our units from the regular and reserve forces greatly benefitted from this multi-service exercise that aimed to develop our skills and capabilities in joint sea, air and land operations,” Gapay said yesterday at an online press briefing.

The AJEX brings together the Navy, Air Force, Army and Special Operations Forces to enhance interoperability and synchronization of joint military operations.

Over 1,000 active and reserve soldiers participated in drills that included cyber defense exercises, amphibious operation and island defense, and combined arms live fire training.

Gapay said the country is facing several security challenges, at the forefront of which is the threat of terrorism and other internal security challenges, including the decades long communist insurgency.

He said that the military exercises upgrade the capability of troops to operate in a more technologically advanced AFP with continuous modernization efforts.