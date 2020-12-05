GT Foundation, Metrobank Foundation extend help to typhoon-hit provinces

MANILA, Philippines — GT Foundation Inc. (GTFI) and Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) have reached out to thousands of families affected by the onslaught of Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses, donating P6 million through disaster relief and response program “Helping Hands.”

A total of 60,000 individuals from the hard-hit provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Quezon, Batangas, Rizal, Isabela and Cagayan, as well as Marikina City were given packed meals and relief goods.

From Nov. 19 to 26, employees from Metrobank branches in South Luzon were mobilized to distribute relief goods composed of rice, noodles, canned goods, water and hygiene kits – all packed in reusable pails.

They were able to assist 400 families from Lopez, Quezon and Lucena City; 400 families from Lobo, Batangas and Batangas City; and 800 families from Guinobatan, Albay.

Relief distribution will continue in the coming days for 700 families in Camarines Norte and 500 families in Camarines Sur.

Metrobank North Luzon branches made similar relief efforts from Nov. 20 to 25. They assisted 600 families in Cauayan City and Ilagan City, Isabela, and 600 families in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

GTFI and MBFI also provided financial support for a soup kitchen by Manila Broadcasting Co. dzRH’s Operation Tulong. The first round of the feeding activity was conducted in Virac and Bato, Catanduanes from Nov. 10 to 16.

Portions of the donation were also coursed through The Philippine STAR’s corporate social responsibility arm Operation Damayan, Alagang Kapatid Foundation, RMN Foundation, Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines and the Philippine National Police’s food bank.