US donates handheld drug analyzers to Philippines
Miguel De Guzman
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - December 5, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The US government on Thursday donated three handheld drug analyzers worth P3.6 million to the Philippines to help in its fight against illegal drugs.

The handheld drug analyzers will be used by BOC officials to counter drug flow into the country.

Guerrero said the drug analyzers will be a big help in their campaign against illegal drugs.

“The three handheld units donated will complement x-ray image analysis and K9 verification to confirm the chemical composition of goods suspected to contain illegal drugs and its precursors,” Guerrero said.

He refused to provide details as far as the deployment of the equipment is concerned as he emphasized that it entails “operational information,” which is something that should not be disclosed.

US embassy INL director Kelia Cummins said, “We are pleased to have this opportunity to contribute to the Bureau of Customs’ operational capability.”

President Duterte on Thursday led the ceremonial destruction of seized illegal narcotics worth about P7.5 billion at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. facility in Trece Martires City, Cavite.

In a speech, Duterte said the government must work hard to prevent the entry of illegal drugs in the Asia-Pacific region and end drug trade activities in the country.

“We will continue to work even harder not only to suppress the supply of narcotics in our streets, but also to prevent our country from being used as a transshipment point for illegal drug trade in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

The President has also ordered law enforcement authorities to maintain anti-drug operations even during the coronavirus pandemic

