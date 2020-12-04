IATF allows more events at 30% capacity in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — The government's COVID-19 task force is easing venue capacity restrictions for workshops, trainings, seminars and other related events in areas under general community quarantine.
This was confirmed by presidential spokesman Harry Roque in a statement released Friday morning.
According to Roque, who is also spokesman for the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the following events will be allowed to fill up to 30% of venue capacity in GCQ areas:
- workshops
- trainings
- seminars
- congresses
- conferences
- board meetings
- colloquia
- conclaves
- symposia
- consumer trade shows
"Venues include restaurants, in general; restaurants attached to hotels; ballrooms and function halls within hotels; venues within hotel premises; and mall atria," Roque said.
He added that the Department of Tourism and the Department of Trade and Industry have been directed to jointly issue the necessary guidelines.
The government's latest iteration of GCQ allows business establishments to operate at 100-percent capacity while venue capacity in places of worship is capped at 30%.
Other establishments such as gyms, internet cafes, tutorial centers, and dermatological clinics may operate at 75% of capacity.
Metro Manila, Batangas, Lanao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Iligan City and Davao City are currently under GCQ. The rest of the country is under a more relaxed modified GCQ.
It has been 264 days since parts of the country were first placed under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
Workshops, trainings, seminars, congresses, conferences, board meetings, colloquia, conclaves, symposia, and consumer trade shows will be allowed at 30-percent capacity in General Community Quarantine Areas, presidential spokesperso Harry Roque says.
JUST IN | Pinayagan na ng IATF ang workshops, trainings, seminars, congresses, conferences, board meetings, colloquia, conclaves, symposia, at consumer trade shows sa mga GCQ area, pero hanggang 30% lang na capacity ang puwede, ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. pic.twitter.com/9WTYgs0dj0— News5 (@News5PH) December 4, 2020
The following areas are under GCQ until December 31:
- Metro Manila
- Batangas
- Lanao Del Sur
- Davao Del Norte
- Ioilo City
- Tacloban City
- Iligan City
- Davao City
Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan and Davao City will remain under GCQ from December 1 to 31, President Rodrigo Duterte announces.
The rest of the country, meanwhile, will remain under modified GCQ.
The Department of Health warns of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming holidays.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the agency will form a contingency plan for this possible surge.
The DOH will emphasize to the public the need to observe minimum health standards during the holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Another mass recovery of 10,957 coronavirus survivors along with 1,968 additional infections were reported by the health department Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 418,818.
The numbers bring the tally to 386,486 total recoveries, good for a 92% recovery rate in the Philippines.
In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 43 more casualties linked to the coronavirus, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 8,123. — Philstar.com/Franco Luna
President Rodrigo Duterte has put Davao City under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
The city will be under GCQ until November 30.
Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June.
- Latest
- Trending