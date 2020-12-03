#VACCINEWATCHPH
PAGASA: New LPA seen outside PAR
This satellite image shows the new low pressure area still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility which PAGASA said has the possibility to enter the country
RAMMB
(Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday said it is monitoring a new low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility but could still enter the country in the coming days. 

The agency in its 5 p.m. forecast said the new weather disturbance was seen at 1,710 kilometers east of Mindanao, while the LPA sighted earlier this week at Bicol Region had since dissipated. 

PAGASA has said that one to two more storms may enter the Philippines this December, putting to end a year that saw three consecutive strong typhoons that left the entire Luzon reeling and under a state of calamity. 

Effects of the northeast monsoon or the Amihan will continue to be felt over a huge part of Northern Luzon and will bring isolated light rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales and Bataan. 

Weather tomorrow over Cagayan Valley, Kalinga, Apayao, Mt. Province, Ifugao and Aurora, meanwhile, will be rainy with cloudy skies as an effect of the tail-end of a frontal system. 

The rest of Luzon including Metro Manila will see a generally fair weather condition, but with chances of localized thunderstorm by afternoon or night. 

Forecasters added that while there are no expected chances of rain over Visayas and Mindanao, isolated rain showers are still possible by the later parts of the day.  

Gale warning has been raised over the following areas, with the weather bureau warning that rough to very rough seas could prevail with wave height reaching at least 4.5 meters. 

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union 
  • Pangasinan
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Kalayaan Islands

— Christian Deiparine

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
