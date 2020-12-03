#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Mayors have authority to bar minors from malls â€” Palace
Shoppers at a mall in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File photo
Mayors have authority to bar minors from malls — Palace
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila mayors have the authority to bar minors from going to malls as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, Malacañang said Thursday, after some officials expressed differing views on relaxing the age-based movement restriction.

During a meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said minors may be allowed to enter malls provided they are accompanied by their parents. He said the easing of the movement restriction has to be contained in local ordinances.

However, the Metro Manila Council, which is composed of mayors from the capital region, unanimously voted against allowing minors to go to malls during the holidays because of concerns about the possible surge in COVID-19 infections. The health department was also opposed to the easing because of the possibility of children catching the virus.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said mayors can decide what age group of persons can be allowed to leave their homes.

"The decision of the Metro Manila Council to prohibit those who are 18 and below (from going to malls), that's in line with the discretion given by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) to local governments.

"Well, sorry. It is within the powers of Metro Manila mayors to impose this," Roque said at a press briefing.

Roque advised parents to look for nearby areas that are under the most lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and check the policies of local governments that have jurisdiction over them. He noted that tourism is allowed for the whole family in places classified as MGCQ.

"That means it's (policy on movement) less controversial when it comes to MGCQ areas but it still depends on the decision of local governments," the Palace spokesman said.

"If allowed (by local governments), they can go to malls...because we need to revive businesses and our countrymen need to work," he added.

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LOCKDOWN MODIFIED GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Forest land clearing, arrests of Boracay residents
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Two years after the world-famed island of Boracay was closed for rehabilitation, some residents fear the loss of their homes...
Headlines
fbfb
Mother-activist's arrest reminds of Reina Mae Nasino's case
By Christian Deiparine | 22 hours ago
The daughter of slain activist Randall "Ka Randy" Echanis was arrested on Wednesday in what a group said was done illegally...
Headlines
fbfb
Mayors rule to keep ban on minors in Metro Manila malls
10 hours ago
All 17 mayors of Metro Manila mayors decided on Wednesday to keep minors from entering malls, even if they are accompanied...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpool SUVs apprehended under 'campaign against colorum'
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
“Colorum activities have become a massive syndicate operation, and parasitical in a way that they indirectly rob the...
Headlines
fbfb
For former Taliptip folk, houses of concrete and worry over how to eat
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Their houses are now made of stronger materials and are in a safer area. But one of the former residents of Sitio Kinse, said their...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte to attend virtual UN General Assembly on COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 2 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will join a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the pandemic and is...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace urges protection of Amanda Echanis’ child but stands firm on ‘truth-tagging’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"I'm calling upon the DSWD to take steps to ensure that the welfare of the child will be protected. It doesn't mean that just...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: New LPA seen outside PAR
1 hour ago
Weather bureau PAGASA on Thursday said it is monitoring a new low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility,...
Headlines
fbfb
'I don't care about human rights,' Duterte says, urging cops to 'shoot first'
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"All addicts have guns. If there's even a hint of wrongdoing, just go ahead and shoot him," he said in Filipino. "You should...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tests for local Boracay tourists get DOT subsidy
2 hours ago
The tourism department on Thursday announced that it is partly subsidizing the cost of coronavirus tests to Filipino tourists...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with