#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP chief Sinas says he lost 35 lbs after strict diet, exercise
Scene from the change of command ceremony of the national police as Interior Secretary Eduardo Año formally installs Police Gen. Debold Sinas as the 25th Chief of the Philippine National Police.
PNP PIO/Release
PNP chief Sinas says he lost 35 lbs after strict diet, exercise
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 1:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Debold Sinas, the chief of the Philippine National Police, said Thursday that he had lost about 35 lbs (20 kilograms) of body weight after months of undergoing a health program. 

Speaking in an interview aired over ANC's 'Headstart,' Sinas said that losing "four inches off his waist" took almost four months of rigorous dieting. 

"That’s almost 4 months program, of course when I started I consulted a doctor, I had my medical check-up, and I was guided on how to go about it... I observed healthy living and drinking less and sleeping well," the PNP chief said in mixed Filipino and English. 

READ: PNP to punish underweight, overweight cops

"I also directed for the continuation of our weight reduction programs to continue in observance of the DOH protocol," he also said when asked if health would be a mandated priority within the national police. 

Sinas added on a lighter note that he was hoping for an in-person interview so media could take "before and after" photos of him. 

This comes after the PNP announced that it would begin intensifying its weight loss program by sanctioning cops who are unable to meet required body mass index.

Police Brig. Gen. Brandi Usana, the agency's spokesperson, said earlier that the directive covers both overweight and underweight police officers, whose progress will be checked every month.

READ: Sinas to lead drive vs overweight cops

"I have issued the directive to continue implementing these policies, but hopefully they will heed the advice to lose weight," Sinas, who urged the PNP to "walk the talk" in his acceptance speech earlier, said. 

The police chief has said that his ideal weight is 210 lbs, though his actual body weight and body mass index have not been disclosed in interviews or police statements. 

with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas 

DEBOLD SINAS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Forest land clearing, arrests of Boracay residents
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Two years after the world-famed island of Boracay was closed for rehabilitation, some residents fear the loss of their homes...
Headlines
fbfb
Mother-activist's arrest reminds of Reina Mae Nasino's case
By Christian Deiparine | 16 hours ago
The daughter of slain activist Randall "Ka Randy" Echanis was arrested on Wednesday in what a group said was done illegally...
Headlines
fbfb
Health professionals call for ‘Apat Dapat’ for Christmas
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
A group of doctors proposed a four-point strategy to prevent coronavirus super-spreader events this Christmas season.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders speedy vaccine procurement
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Taking a cue from other countries that have sought to hasten the availability of potential cures to the pandemic, President...
Headlines
fbfb
Evasco back in Duterte government
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has named his former Cabinet secretary and campaign manager Leoncio Evasco Jr. as presidential adviser on...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
BARMM officials hopeful for extension of transition period
By John Unson | 19 minutes ago
BARMM’s charter, the RA 11054, was ratified only last January 2019 via a plebiscite in Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine gangs ink over tattoos to combat jail violence
By Ron Lopez | 38 minutes ago
Heavily tattooed Philippine prisoners wince in pain as fellow inmates use improvised tattooing machines to cover up gang symbols...
Headlines
fbfb
For former Taliptip folk, houses of concrete and worry over how to eat
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Their houses are now made of stronger materials and are in a safer area. But one of the former residents of Sitio Kinse, said their...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpool SUVs apprehended under 'campaign against colorum'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“Colorum activities have become a massive syndicate operation, and parasitical in a way that they indirectly rob the...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth 'abusing' Red Cross help with unpaid COVID tests, Gordon says
2 hours ago
Red Cross chairman Richard Gordon sounded the alarm over PhilHealth's rising debt, saying it piles up by the tens of millions...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with