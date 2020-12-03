PNP chief Sinas says he lost 35 lbs after strict diet, exercise

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Debold Sinas, the chief of the Philippine National Police, said Thursday that he had lost about 35 lbs (20 kilograms) of body weight after months of undergoing a health program.

Speaking in an interview aired over ANC's 'Headstart,' Sinas said that losing "four inches off his waist" took almost four months of rigorous dieting.

"That’s almost 4 months program, of course when I started I consulted a doctor, I had my medical check-up, and I was guided on how to go about it... I observed healthy living and drinking less and sleeping well," the PNP chief said in mixed Filipino and English.

"I also directed for the continuation of our weight reduction programs to continue in observance of the DOH protocol," he also said when asked if health would be a mandated priority within the national police.

Sinas added on a lighter note that he was hoping for an in-person interview so media could take "before and after" photos of him.

This comes after the PNP announced that it would begin intensifying its weight loss program by sanctioning cops who are unable to meet required body mass index.

Police Brig. Gen. Brandi Usana, the agency's spokesperson, said earlier that the directive covers both overweight and underweight police officers, whose progress will be checked every month.

"I have issued the directive to continue implementing these policies, but hopefully they will heed the advice to lose weight," Sinas, who urged the PNP to "walk the talk" in his acceptance speech earlier, said.

The police chief has said that his ideal weight is 210 lbs, though his actual body weight and body mass index have not been disclosed in interviews or police statements.

— with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas