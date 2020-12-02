#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cops infected with COVID-19 hit 8,190
In this July 13, 2020, photo, police officers of Kamuning Station 10 wear masks during the flag raising ceremony.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
(Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday night said 55 more of its personnel contracted novel coronavirus, bringing the agency's total caseload to 8,190.

Of the total number of cases logged, the PNP said only 419 are active or still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 7,745 after another 23 new recoveries were recorded by the agency.

Deaths remained at 26 after with no new fatalities reported in the national police's latest bulletin.

A case breakdown sent to reporters shows that the most number of new cases were logged in Central Luzon with 17. Here is the full list:

  • PRO 3 (Central Luzon) - 17
  • PRO COR (Cordillera) - 8
  • PRO (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region) - 8
  • National Operational Support Unit - 6
  • PRO 4B (Mimaropa) - 3
  • PRO 11 (Davao) - 3
  • PRO 2 (Cagayan valley) - 2
  • PRO 4A (Calabarzon) - 2
  • PRO 5 (Bicol) - 2
  • PRO 8 (Eastern Visayas) - 2
  • PRO 7 (Central Visayas) - 1
  • PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao) - 1

Nationwide, cases among Filipinos exceeded 432,000 on Tuesday while the death toll is at a grim 8,418.

It has been 262 days since parts of the Philippines was first placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world.

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
