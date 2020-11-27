#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
IATF requires government units to use StaySafe app
Screengrab from StaySafe.ph.
StaySafe.ph
IATF requires government units to use StaySafe app
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) is now requiring national government agencies and local government units to use StaySafe.ph, the government’s official contact tracing app, in a bid to consolidate digital contact tracing data eight months into the pandemic.

The government’s policy-making body in its fight against the coronavirus is also encouraging private establishments to use StaySafe.ph and for other contact tracing applications to integrate their systems with the app developed by PLDT-backed Multisys Technologies Corp.

Digital contact tracing efforts in the country are currently not unified, with local governments and private establishments typically employing their own contact tracing systems which are not integrated into government systems.

The latest IATF issuance seeks to change that, with it mandating that all data collected through digital contact tracing applications used by COVID-19 health facilities accredited by the health department, temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, hospitals, establishments, workplaces, transportation vehicles and hubs, and local government units will be submitted to a centralized contact tracing data repository to be linked and integrated with appropriate lab results.

Once contact tracing data is centralized, it will then be linked to the health department’s surveillance and contact tracing platform COVID Kaya or the COVID-19 document repository system.

StaySafe.ph, however, comes with some concerns on its efficacy as a contact tracing app and data privacy.

Former Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Eliseo Rio has warned the government against heavily relying on the contact tracing app as it supposedly is not equipped with necessary features to cover millions of Filipinos.

Malacañang has allayed privacy concerns, with Multisys and the health department signing an agreement to ensure that StaySafe.ph would be compliant with data privacy, confidentiality and cybersecurity laws. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Ian Nicolas Cigaral and Alexis Romero

Disclosure: PLDT-owned Mediaquest Holdings Inc. is a major stakeholder in Philstar Global Corp., which runs news website Philstar.com.

CONTACT TRACING APP COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pandemic-battered community press tries to rebuild from the ashes
By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
"For some, they might think, ‘Oh, that’s only a small number.’ But one newspaper that goes down is one too...
Headlines
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Family with spurious PWD cards
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
“What needs to happen here is cases should be filed," Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan Party-list) said.
Headlines
fbfb
The Marcoses: A history of rejecting election defeats
18 hours ago
Headlines
Philippines signs deal today with UK vaccine maker
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
An agreement for the purchase of two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca...
Headlines
fbfb
Gloria Arroyo named as Duterte adviser
By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
Former President and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is back in the national government, this time as one of President...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Court convicts Tiamzon couple for 1988 Quezon kidnapping
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A Quezon City court on Friday convicted National Democratic Front peace consultants Benito and Wilma Tiamzon for the kidnapping...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid promised oversight of anti-terror law, how has the Senate probed past abuses?
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Senators have repeatedly promised that they would be quick to act if the widely opposed and reviled Anti-Terrorism Act of...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 task force allows more passengers in office shuttle services
3 hours ago
Company shuttle services may now increase their operational capacity by implementing a 'one-seat-apart-policy' or by allowing...
Headlines
fbfb
Foreign spouses, children of Filipinos may enter Philippines starting December 7 — IATF
3 hours ago
The COVID-19 task force has permitted the entry of Filipino citizens' foreign spouses and children into the country starting...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in PNP breach 8,000
4 hours ago
More than 8,000 officers of the Philippine National Police have contracted the novel coronavirus, the agency said Friday...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with