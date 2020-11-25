#VACCINEWATCHPH
Government launches 8888 text hotline
This undated photo shows a mobile phone.
STAR, File
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 8:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Citizens can now report corrupt and incompetent government personnel through text messaging. 

The Office of the President has added a text service platform to the 8888 Citizens' Complaint Center, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Wednesday.

"This new platform (or) communication channel, which had its soft launch last Nov. 3, would certainly give a boost to the good governance drive of the Duterte administration," Roque said in a statement. 

Reports about graft, corruption, and slow and inefficient delivery of government services as well as requests for assistance can be sent via text message to 8888 free of charge. The service is open to Smart, Globe, and their affiliate telcos. 

"Those who are corrupt, lazy, incompetent in the government, be forewarned. You are now one text away," Roque said. 

The 8888 Citizens' Complaint Hotline was institutionalized through Executive Order no. 6 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Oct. 14, 2016.

