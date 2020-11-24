1,118 new infections push Philippines' COVID-19 caseload to 421,722

MANILA, Philippines — Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 421,722 Tuesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,118 additional infections.

This is the 15th consecutive day that the daily tally was fewer than 2,000. The figure, however, did not include data from 11 testing laboratories that failed to submit their data on time.

Caloocan City had the highest number of additional infected residents with 89. Davao City and Laguna came in next with 52 cases each, followed Quezon province with 47 and Quezon City with 46.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said that new COVID-19 in the country continues to plateau. But she noted that some areas such as Davao City and Cebu City are still being monitored due to increase in infections.

Total recoveries now stand at 386,792 after 196 more people got well.

But 12 more patients succumbed to the respiratory illness, bringing the death toll to 8,185.

The recoveries and deaths left the country with 26,745 active cases or 6% of the total. Of the figure, 84% were mild, 8 asymptomatic, 0.25% moderate, 3% severe and 5% critical.

Of the 16,225 tests done as of Monday noon, 858 came back positive or a positivity rate of 5.3%

Christmas during pandemic

The DOH warned the public Monday against going to crowded places as it expressed concern over a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Even though we understand that many are excited to go to malls and buy for holidays, we have to keep in mind that virus is still there and it is more contagious if you are in places with many people,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

She urged Filipinos to do shopping and meeting family and friends virtually to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

The World Health Organization said that avoiding family gatherings would be the “safest bet” during the Christmas season.

Worldwide, more than 59 million COVID-19 cases have been logged, with nearly 1.4 million deaths.