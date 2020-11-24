#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
1,118 new infections push Philippines' COVID-19 caseload to 421,722
People are seen flocking to Divisoria in Manila in this November 2020 photo.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
1,118 new infections push Philippines' COVID-19 caseload to 421,722
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 421,722 Tuesday after the Department of Health recorded 1,118 additional infections.

This is the 15th consecutive day that the daily tally was fewer than 2,000. The figure, however, did not include data from 11 testing laboratories that failed to submit their data on time.

Caloocan City had the highest number of additional infected residents with 89. Davao City and Laguna came in next with 52 cases each, followed Quezon province with 47 and Quezon City with 46.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said that new COVID-19 in the country continues to plateau. But she noted that some areas such as Davao City and Cebu City are still being monitored due to increase in infections.

Total recoveries now stand at 386,792 after 196 more people got well.

But 12 more patients succumbed to the respiratory illness, bringing the death toll to 8,185. 

The recoveries and deaths left the country with 26,745 active cases or 6% of the total. Of the figure, 84% were mild, 8 asymptomatic, 0.25% moderate, 3% severe and 5% critical.

Of the 16,225 tests done as of Monday noon, 858 came back positive or a positivity rate of 5.3%

Christmas during pandemic

The DOH warned the public Monday against going to crowded places as it expressed concern over a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Even though we understand that many are excited to go to malls and buy for holidays, we have to keep in mind that virus is still there and it is more contagious if you are in places with many people,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

She urged Filipinos to do shopping and meeting family and friends virtually to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

The World Health Organization said that avoiding family gatherings would be the “safest bet” during the Christmas season.

Worldwide, more than 59 million COVID-19 cases have been logged, with nearly 1.4 million deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines on lookout for 'post-holiday' surge in COVID-19 cases
16 hours ago
Government is bracing for a possible surge in coronavirus infections as the holiday season approaches, Health Secretary Francisco...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Some mayors involved in illegal logging, mining
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Several mayors are allegedly involved in illegal logging and mining operations in their towns, the Department of the Interior...
Headlines
fbfb
‘One of DOJ's best’: State prosecutor JP Navera passes away
4 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed Tuesday the passing of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera. He was...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccination not mandatory – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
While the government wants everyone to have access to COVID-19 vaccines, immunization won’t be mandatory as only half...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Red-tagging brings violence,' Elago warns as PNP shares red-tagging content
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"I want to remind the AFP, PNP and NTF-ELCAC that many have disappeared, been killed, illegally arrested or slapped...
Headlines
fbfb
Ramped-up red-tagging a prelude to crackdown under anti-terror law, Casiño warns
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
An activist and former lawmaker on Tuesday warned that the red-tagging by security forces is a prelude to a harsher crackdown...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 risk high in crowded shopping areas, DOH warns
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Worried about the crowding of shoppers in Manila’s Divisoria area last weekend, the Department of Health (DOH) yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ indicts 8 more, clears 40 in Ampatuan massacre
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice has found probable cause to file multiple murder charges against only eight out of the 48 people...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Enough health workers even after travel ban lifted’
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to still have enough health personnel to fight COVID-19 when the travel ban on medical workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with