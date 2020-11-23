#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Motorcycle taxis allowed back on Metro Manila roads
Thousands of Angkas riders gather to protest the 10,000-rider cap imposed on the company by LTFRB.
Release / Angkas
Motorcycle taxis allowed back on Metro Manila roads
(Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 11:46am

MANILA, Philippines — More relief for commuters grappling with the lack of transportation options is in sight with motorcycle taxi company Angkas receiving the green light to hit the roads once more starting Monday, eight months after they were first suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview aired over CNN Philippines, MMDA EDSA traffic chief Bong Nebrija said that some 6,000 Angkas units have already been deployed while fellow motorcycle taxi operators JoyRide and Move It would also be reviewed Monday and will be allowed to operate once approved. 

To recall, the prohibition of the motorcycle taxi services came after the trial, participated by ride-hailing platforms Angkas, Joy Ride and MoveIt, officially ended in March. 

"Motorcycle taxis and passengers are advised to use available spaces from gas stations and establishments, do not pick up or drop off along EDSA," Nebrija said, adding that the number coding scheme would remain suspended for the time being.

The MMDA also observed, he said, a significant increase in vehicles heading to malls with the holiday season nearing. 

Popular pre-pandemic

Pre-pandemic, motorcycle cycle taxis quickly became popular options for commuters amid what many called a mass transportation crisis in Metro Manila—calls that have carried over to the coronavirus pandemic as well, with most of public transportation operating under reduced capacity. 

In a separate interview also on CNN Philippines, Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca assured the public that their riders have been trained on the proper disinfection protocols and will observe minimum health standards, including the addition of 100% cashless transactions. 

RELATED: Whatever happened to: Anti-COVID motorcycle barriers

As relayed in the guidelines presented at a Palace briefing in early November, all passengers will be asked to bring their own helmets and face masks, while the riders themselves will be subject to periodic COVID-19 testing. 

Under the operational guidelines, all motorcycle taxi drivers participating in the pilot are required to refuse the following passengers: 

  • Those under the influence of alcohol, drugs, and other banned substances
  • Persons with disability who cannot hold on safely 
  • Children covered by R.A. 10666 or the Children's Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015
  • Pregnant women 
  • Anyone not complying with required motorcycle passenger health protocols 

"A [Department of Transportation] technical working group is currently focusing on motorcycle taxis and road safety, while another one from Congress focuses on employment, competitive fare matrix and taxes," Royeca also said. 

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR MASS TRANSPORTATION METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MOTORCYCLE TAXIS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
RSA apologizes for Skyway mishap
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Tycoon Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer of San Miguel Corp, apologized yesterday to the victims of the freak...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines highly trusts Russian COVID-19 vaccine – survey
By Pia Lee Brago | 13 hours ago
The strongest indicator of trust in Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine was recorded in six countries, including the...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo defends daughters: 'They're entitled to their own opinions'
1 day ago
"I didn't even know they posted that. I only found out when Secretary Harry Roque mentioned it. For me, with all the...
Headlines
fbfb
BI allows foreign businessmen to enter Philippines
By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
Foreigners traveling for business and investments are now allowed to visit the Philippines as the Bureau of Immigration (BI)...
Headlines
fbfb
US security adviser, Locsin meet today
By Pia Lee Brago | 13 hours ago
US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien will discuss regional security cooperation and lead the ceremonial turnover...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Family planning eyed in disaster, pandemic response
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Pandemic and disaster preparedness programs must include family planning to build up the resiliency of families and communities...
Headlines
fbfb
Government sets SRP for beef, vegetables
13 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has included new food items in its suggested retail price list following the spike in prices...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines chosen for Australia’s P43 million funding for women’s SMEs
By Pia Lee Brago | 13 hours ago
The Philippines has been selected as the first country in the region to be granted Australia’s $1.25-million to inject...
Headlines
fbfb
Hospitals recruiting participants for study on melatonin vs COVID-19
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
Two hospitals are now recruiting participants for the clinical trials for the study of melatonin as a supplementary therapy...
Headlines
fbfb
Hunger crisis in Philippines may worsen — Nograles
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The hunger problem may worsen because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the successive typhoons that battered...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with