Motorcycle taxis allowed back on Metro Manila roads

MANILA, Philippines — More relief for commuters grappling with the lack of transportation options is in sight with motorcycle taxi company Angkas receiving the green light to hit the roads once more starting Monday, eight months after they were first suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview aired over CNN Philippines, MMDA EDSA traffic chief Bong Nebrija said that some 6,000 Angkas units have already been deployed while fellow motorcycle taxi operators JoyRide and Move It would also be reviewed Monday and will be allowed to operate once approved.

To recall, the prohibition of the motorcycle taxi services came after the trial, participated by ride-hailing platforms Angkas, Joy Ride and MoveIt, officially ended in March.

"Motorcycle taxis and passengers are advised to use available spaces from gas stations and establishments, do not pick up or drop off along EDSA," Nebrija said, adding that the number coding scheme would remain suspended for the time being.

The MMDA also observed, he said, a significant increase in vehicles heading to malls with the holiday season nearing.

Popular pre-pandemic

Pre-pandemic, motorcycle cycle taxis quickly became popular options for commuters amid what many called a mass transportation crisis in Metro Manila—calls that have carried over to the coronavirus pandemic as well, with most of public transportation operating under reduced capacity.

In a separate interview also on CNN Philippines, Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca assured the public that their riders have been trained on the proper disinfection protocols and will observe minimum health standards, including the addition of 100% cashless transactions.

As relayed in the guidelines presented at a Palace briefing in early November, all passengers will be asked to bring their own helmets and face masks, while the riders themselves will be subject to periodic COVID-19 testing.

Under the operational guidelines, all motorcycle taxi drivers participating in the pilot are required to refuse the following passengers:

Those under the influence of alcohol, drugs, and other banned substances

Persons with disability who cannot hold on safely

Children covered by R.A. 10666 or the Children's Safety on Motorcycles Act of 2015

Pregnant women

Anyone not complying with required motorcycle passenger health protocols

"A [Department of Transportation] technical working group is currently focusing on motorcycle taxis and road safety, while another one from Congress focuses on employment, competitive fare matrix and taxes," Royeca also said.

