COVID-19 tally in Philippines surpasses 420,000
A woman puts on a mask on a Santa Claus decoration inside a store in Sampaloc, Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
COVID-19 tally in Philippines surpasses 420,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health confirmed 1,799 additional coronavirus infections Monday, pushing the country’s caseload to more than 420,000.

This marked the 14th straight day that new cases were fewer than 2,000. To date, 420,614 people in the Philippines have had COVID-19.

Cavite province logged 154 new cases, the highest Monday. It was followed by Rizal with 114 additional cases, Quezon City with 99, Bulacan with 76 and Laguna with 67. 

The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 caseload in Southeast Asia and ranks 26th in the world in terms of confirmed infections.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration said last week that coronavirus vaccines could arrive in the Philippines before the second quarter of 2021 should President Rodrigo Duterte issue an emergency use authorization. An EUA would hasten the vaccine procurement plan of the government.

The number of recoveries rose to 386,604 after the DOH reported 135 new recoveries. The agency announced Sunday 10,957 additional COVID-19 survivors as part of its weekly “mass recovery” program.

Total recoveries accounted for around 92% of the nation’s cumulative cases.

Fifty more deaths due to the respiratory disease were also logged, bringing the fatality count in the Philippines to 8,173.

Excluding recoveries and deaths, there are still 25,837 active cases in the Philippines. Of these, around 84% are experiencing mild symptoms, around 8% are not exhibiting symptoms, 0.26% are moderate cases, around 3% are severe cases and around 6% are in critical condition.

Monday’s tally did not include the data from seven licensed laboratories that failed to submit their data on time. Of the 19,178 people who were tested as of Sunday noon, 853 or 4.4% tested positive.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has so far infected over 58 million people with 1.38 million deaths since it emerged in China late last year.

