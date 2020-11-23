#VACCINEWATCHPH
BI allows foreign businessmen to enter Philippines
“Effective immediately, treaty traders and treaty investors, or those issued visas pursuant to Section 9(d) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 are allowed to enter the country,” read a statement from BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook Photo
BI allows foreign businessmen to enter Philippines
Rudy Santos (The Philippine Star) - November 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Foreigners traveling for business and investments are now allowed to visit the Philippines as the Bureau of Immigration (BI) further eases entry restrictions on foreign nationals, it was learned yesterday.

“Effective immediately, treaty traders and treaty investors, or those issued visas pursuant to Section 9(d) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 are allowed to enter the country,” read a statement from BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

The announcement for the expanded coverage of foreign nationals allowed to enter the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic follows the latest resolution issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

The BI explained that those holding 9(d) visas are alien businessmen who are in the country to carry on trade or commerce between the Philippines and his country of origin, or invest in an enterprise here.

Also entitled to the same visa are the 9(d) visa holder’s spouse and minor children as well as the alien’s employees.

Also adding to the list of foreigners allowed entry by the BI are aliens with visas issued by economic zones of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, and Clark Development Corporation.

Starting last Nov. 1, restrictions for arriving passengers were partially lifted as the IATF allowed the entry of foreign nationals with visas pursuant to Executive Order No. 226, as amended by Republic Act No. 8756; those with 47(a)2 visas; and those visas issued by the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

Foreigners with visas under EO 226, as amended by RA 8756, are those working as personnel or executives of multinational companies in the Philippines. Those with 47(a)2 visas are special non-immigrants whose visas are granted by the Department of Justice, while Aurora and Subic-issued visas are under special economic zones.

Previously only Filipinos, their spouse and minor children, foreign children with special needs of Filipinos, foreign parent of minor Filipinos, and foreign parent of Filipino children with special needs were allowed to enter the country.

