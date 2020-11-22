#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP's coronavirus cases breach 7,800
Cops are seen receiving instruction at Camp Crame in this undated photo
The STAR/Edd Gumban
PNP's coronavirus cases breach 7,800
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2020 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases among cops have climbed to 7,817 to date, latest data from the Philippine National Police showed. 

A daily bulletin by the PNP showed 18 more infections among its personnel on Saturday, bringing the total to the said number months since the police force was tasked to carry out COVID-19-related restrictions. 

The health service of the PNP said 355 of these are considered active cases or those showing symptoms for the virus. 

Some 25 more were reported to have recovered to push its count of staff who got well to 7,437, while deaths are at 25. 

The highest number of infections reported in a day this month was at November 6, where the police force tallied 74 new cases. 

PNP has two coronavirus testing laboratories so far, opening its second last month which is targeted to run some 150 samples from cops daily. 

Infections among cops have grown nine months since they were put in charge by President Rodrigo Duterte to carry out the lockdowns he imposed throughout the country in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

More police had been deployed since government began its push to draw more people out to jumpstart the economy that has sustained significant loss due to the pandemic. 

This is particularly in malls, business districts and other places that draw more people to ensure that government-set health standards are still being followed, despite the easing of restrictions. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines wants over 1,100 Facebook accounts ‘preserved’
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Philippine government has requested Facebook to preserve information on some 1,100 accounts pending receipt of a formal...
Headlines
fbfb
Bato tests positive for COVID-19
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night, the fifth member of the Senate to get...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines commits to Putrajaya Vision 2040
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is committed to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Putrajaya Vision 2040 that foresees an open, dynamic,...
Headlines
fbfb
275 congressmen solidify House supermajority
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The so-called “supermajority” in the House of Representatives has solidified its position with 275 of 300 House...
Headlines
fbfb
Phlilippines eyes Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The entry of an India-made vaccine against COVID-19 in the country looms as the local partner of the drug’s manufacturer...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Ulysses' cost of damage now at P12.9 billion
By Christian Deiparine | 20 minutes ago
The total cost of damage brought by Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) has reached a combined P12.9 billion in agriculture...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo defends daughters: 'They're entitled to their own opinions'
38 minutes ago
"I didn't even know they posted that. I only found out when Secretary Harry Roque mentioned it. For me, with all the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines included in UN ‘list of shame’ for refusing to condemn Iran rights abuses
3 hours ago
"It would call on Iran to ensure that no one is subjected to torture — or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to APEC: Ensure free flow of vaccines
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has urged fellow leaders in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation to ensure unimpeded flow of vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Church to faithful: Don’t let COVID-19 lock down Christmas
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
It’s just 33 days before Christmas but, to many, the joyous season this year may not be as bright.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with