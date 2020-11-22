PNP's coronavirus cases breach 7,800

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases among cops have climbed to 7,817 to date, latest data from the Philippine National Police showed.

A daily bulletin by the PNP showed 18 more infections among its personnel on Saturday, bringing the total to the said number months since the police force was tasked to carry out COVID-19-related restrictions.

The health service of the PNP said 355 of these are considered active cases or those showing symptoms for the virus.

Some 25 more were reported to have recovered to push its count of staff who got well to 7,437, while deaths are at 25.

The highest number of infections reported in a day this month was at November 6, where the police force tallied 74 new cases.

PNP has two coronavirus testing laboratories so far, opening its second last month which is targeted to run some 150 samples from cops daily.

Infections among cops have grown nine months since they were put in charge by President Rodrigo Duterte to carry out the lockdowns he imposed throughout the country in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

More police had been deployed since government began its push to draw more people out to jumpstart the economy that has sustained significant loss due to the pandemic.

This is particularly in malls, business districts and other places that draw more people to ensure that government-set health standards are still being followed, despite the easing of restrictions.