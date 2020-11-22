#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines included in UN â€˜list of shameâ€™ for refusing to condemn Iran rights abuses
In this September 21, 2017 photo, an activist shouts slogans during a protest against President Rodrigo Duterte near Malacañan in Manila.
AFP/Noel Celis
Philippines included in UN ‘list of shame’ for refusing to condemn Iran rights abuses
(Philstar.com) - November 22, 2020 - 8:25am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines was included in the United Nations Watch "list of shame" after the country’s representative to the intergovernmental organization at the UN General Assembly voted against a draft resolution that sought to condemn Iran's administration for its alleged human rights abuses. 

Manila was among the 32 states that voted against the condemnation of Iran's human rights abuses, including Asia neighbors China, India and North Korea.

In a statement published earlier this week, the United Nations said that a draft resolution—crafted by the UN's Third Committee focusing on social, humanitarian, and cultural issues—would express "serious concern at the alarmingly high frequency of death penalty imposition, particularly against minors." 

"It would call on Iran to ensure that no one is subjected to torture — or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment — and to end the widespread and systematic use of arbitrary arrests and detention, including the practice of enforced disappearance," the statement added. 

According to the UN, the representative of the Philippines disassociated from paragraphs referring to the International Criminal Court, pointing to the country's withdrawal from the Rome Statute, or the international treaty that created the ICC, in March of 2019.

“As our courts are fully functioning, we do not accept the International Criminal Court as a substitute,” foreign affairs deputy Enrique Manalo is quoted as saying in the UN statement, though the Rome Statute itself already notes that states themselves have the first responsibility and right to address atrocity crimes.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself has not had the warmest ties with the Geneva-based international organization, often cursing it over its outspoken criticism of the administration's flagship war on drugs. 

In countless public statements and addresses, the chief executive slammed the UN as a "useless" body and even threatened its special rapporteurs with violence.

Official police data acknowledges some 8,000 deaths that occurred in official police operations, though rights organizations and activists say the anti-narcotics campaign has claimed as much as 30,000 lives.   

A report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights published earlier condemned the Philippine government for what it said was widespread human rights violations in the name of national security and the fight against drug trafficking.

The Palace has since rejected the conclusions reached in the report and continues to erroneously claim that the Duterte administration respects human rights.

The Philippines was earlier included in a UN list of countries the organization said carried out the “shameful practice” of harsh reprisals and intimidation against human rights defenders and activists.

— Franco Luna 

HUMAN RIGHTS PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines wants over 1,100 Facebook accounts ‘preserved’
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Philippine government has requested Facebook to preserve information on some 1,100 accounts pending receipt of a formal...
Headlines
fbfb
Bato tests positive for COVID-19
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night, the fifth member of the Senate to get...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines commits to Putrajaya Vision 2040
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is committed to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Putrajaya Vision 2040 that foresees an open, dynamic,...
Headlines
fbfb
275 congressmen solidify House supermajority
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The so-called “supermajority” in the House of Representatives has solidified its position with 275 of 300 House...
Headlines
fbfb
Phlilippines eyes Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The entry of an India-made vaccine against COVID-19 in the country looms as the local partner of the drug’s manufacturer...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Ulysses' cost of damage now at P12.9 billion
By Christian Deiparine | 20 minutes ago
The total cost of damage brought by Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) has reached a combined P12.9 billion in agriculture...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo defends daughters: 'They're entitled to their own opinions'
38 minutes ago
"I didn't even know they posted that. I only found out when Secretary Harry Roque mentioned it. For me, with all the...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP's coronavirus cases breach 7,800
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Coronavirus cases among cops have climbed to 7,817 to date, latest data from the Philippine National Police showed. ...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to APEC: Ensure free flow of vaccines
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has urged fellow leaders in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation to ensure unimpeded flow of vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Church to faithful: Don’t let COVID-19 lock down Christmas
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
It’s just 33 days before Christmas but, to many, the joyous season this year may not be as bright.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with