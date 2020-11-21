Environmental org seeks to raise funds for reusable diapers for typhoon-hit Bicol

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Reusable diapers
File/Pixabay/Public Domain
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — A non-profit organization dedicated to understanding the world’s plastic addiction, promoting new material innovations, and acting against plastic waste, recently launched a campaign that seeks to raise funds to provide reusable diaper kits to 300 affected families in Bicol region.

“After two typhoons ravaged the Philippines, we are in dire need of support to help rebuild lives back to normal. However, disposable diapers in relief operations don't last long and families will have to start buying again,” Rethink Plastic said.

The organization is promoting the use of reusable diapers, citing that disposable diapers are “unrecyclable, soiled, and piling up all over the country, contributing to a sea of plastic waste.”

In 2019, environmental group Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives cited a data from Waste Assessments and Brand Audits indicating that around three million diapers are discarded in the Philippines daily. This is equivalent to 1.1 billion diapers disposed annually.

In view of this, Rethink plastic is also seeking to raise P240,000 or ($5,000) until December 25 to provide reusable diaper kits to 300 babies affected by the typhoon.  

“One kit costs $30/Php 1,500, and contains 3 reusable diapers and 30 inserts that will help families save money. We will teach them the basics of safely washing the diapers, and monitor their usage,” it said.

The reusable cloth diapers will be manufactured by its partner, Habi, a social enterprise that promotes responsible fashion, Pinoy pride and social involvement through 100% Filipino-made, eco-friendly products.

Habi has also partnered with several communities in the country. particularly in Payatas, Batasan, Marawi, Lamitan and Ifugao.

“Our win-win-win solution benefits the mothers to save more money, our partner communities who will sew the diapers, and the environment thanks to less waste,” Gerald Marin, executive director of Rethink Plastic told Philstar.com.

In late October, the organization said there are more than 1,300 mothers from five coastal communities who signed up to its campaign and are interested to make the switch to reusable diapers.

Environmental org seeks to raise funds for reusable diapers for typhoon-hit Bicol
