Dela Rosa says he tested positive for COVID-19
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa during the Kapihan sa Senado forum, July 4, 2019.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2020 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Saturday confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease. 

"I am sorry to inform [you] that I tested positive for [COVID-19] yesterday. To all who made contact with me [please] do the [appropriate] protocols," he said on a post to his personal Facebook page Saturday morning. 

He is the fifth member of the upper chamber to contract the disease with Sens. Bong Revilla, Sonny Angara, Koko Pimentel and Migs Zubiri previously announcing their own infections.

Since May, senators have been conducting "hybrid" hearings and sessions — with some attending in person and others joining via teleconference — in light of the lingering virus and community quarantine which has stretched on for 251 days now. 

