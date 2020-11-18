Duterte orders back-up government center put up in New Clark City

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the installation of a substitute seat of power in New Clark City in case emergency or disaster strikes the capital region.

The National Government Administrative Center in Tarlac "will serve as a substitute administrative hub which may be utilized as a disaster recovery center to ensure the continuity of public services," Executive Order No. 119 reads, further noting that Metro Manila is "exposed to the threat of a catastrophic earthquake that may be caused by the movements of the West and East Valley Faults.

READ: President Rodrigo Duterte signs Executive Order No. 119 to establish a national government administrative center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. pic.twitter.com/PNArOjMMvk — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) November 18, 2020

The EO, dated Nov. 17, 2020 and effective upon general circulation, directs all departments, bureaus, offices and agencies under the Executive Branch "to establish satellite or field offices at the NGAC in New Clark City, Capsas, Tarlac, to serve as an integrated center outside the NCR, and , in case of disaster, a recovery center and back-up administrative hub."

Government-owned-or-controlled corporations (GOCCs) as well as the legislative and judicial branches of government are also encouraged to locate satellite or field offices in the NGAC to "the extent consistent with their mandates and purposes."

According to the chief executive, the establishment of such a center "supports the policy of addressing longstanding issues on the lack of sustainable employment opportunities in the countryside, unbalanced regional development, and unequal distribution of wealth."

Metro Manila was recently struck by Typhoon Ulysses, which dumped heavy rains and caused severe flooding in several areas, forcing Marikina City to declare a state of calamity. The president in a televised address Tuesday night said he would place the entire Luzon under a state of calamity as well.