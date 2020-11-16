Duterte, Robredo visit Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday made separate visits to Cagayan to condole with families of those who died from the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses and assure them of aid.

“I want to personally assure our fellowmen here that the government will continue its rescue operations until all families are saved, all casualties and missing persons have been accounted for, and all affected individuals and communities have received their needed relief and other assistance,” Duterte said during a meeting with Cabinet members and local officials in Tuguegarao City.

“To my countrymen here in Cagayan Valley, rest assured that we are working hard to rebuild your lives after these calamities. We know your anguish and we will respond with urgency. With the bayanihan spirit of the Filipino, I am confident that, together, we will brave all the challenges ahead and emerge stronger as a nation.”

Robredo arrived in Cagayan hours before President Duterte came.

The Vice President said it is important for government officials to personally see the situation of the people affected by calamities.

“This is not a race,” Robredo said in response to a journalist who told her she came ahead of the President.

Duterte said more than a million pesos worth of assistance have been provided to Cagayan by the social welfare department, local governments units (LGUs) and non-government organizations.

“I also urge the LGUs to actively collaborate with the task force created to lead the rehabilitation efforts because your lives, including your good health, safety and improved welfare are the government’s highest priority,” the President said.

Duterte said the government has prepositioned food and other resources in areas battered by the typhoon.

For her part, Robredo said her team responded to the appeal of residents for water and food.

Apart from relief packs and hot meals, the Office of the Vice President also provided the evacuees mattresses.

In her Twitter account, Robredo described the situation in Cagayan, which she visited first, as “much better.”

“We arrived (in) Cagayan this morning. Our team arrived a few hours earlier with supplies. Situation is so much better. Many areas still flooded but water receded already,” the Vice President said.

She said the OVP team would continue its relief operations in Cagayan and Isabela in the coming days.