#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH approves DOST-funded study on tawa-tawa for COVID-19
The Department of Health has approved a study on tawa-tawa as a support treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.
STAR/ File
DOH approves DOST-funded study on tawa-tawa for COVID-19
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - November 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A Department of Science and Technology-funded clinical study on the prospects of tawa-tawa as a support treatment for mild to moderate cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 is set to start, according to DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.

In a weekly virtual press briefing last Friday, Dela Peña said the Department of Health (DOH) ethics review board has approved the research and development project on tawa-tawa (scientific name: euphorbia hirta) as an adjunctive treatment against COVID-19.

The R&D on tawa-tawa was added as one of the research initiatives being funded by the DOST in its effort to help the national government fight COVID-19, along with those on virgin coconut oil (VCO) and lagundi.

The DOST, through the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), is also one of the lead agencies in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) Sub-Technical Working Group (TWG) that will select the foreign pharmaceutical and research institutions developing a COVID-19 vaccine that the Philippines will collaborate with to ensure a vaccine supply for the country.

Peña said the sub-TWG has been recast into the Task Group on Vaccine Evaluation and Selection in view of the designation of National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez as vaccine czar by Malacañang.

The DOST-PCHRD has shelled out an P89.1-million fund for Phase 3 clinical trials on candidate COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide yesterday soared to 407,838 with the addition of 1,530 new cases.

The DOH also reported that additional 11,290 recoveries brought to 374,329 the number of those who recuperated from the disease. The figure comprised 91.8 percent of the total confirmed cases.

With 41 newly recorded deaths, the number of COVID-related fatalities rose to 7,832 or 1.92 percent of total cases.

Active cases stand at 25,677 with 91 percent classified as mild and asymptomatic.

Cavite posted the highest number of newly reported COVID-19 cases with 90, followed by Rizal with 84 and Manila with 79. Davao City recorded 78 new cases and Taguig 73. – Mayen Jaymalin

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines breach 407,000; DOH adds 11,290 recoveries
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
Over eight months since the community quarantines have been imposed, the national government is still struggling with curbing...
Headlines
fbfb
Fisherfolk group on Roque's singing after 'Ulysses': 'No time to unwind'
By Christian Deiparine | 10 hours ago
A fisherfolk group has hit presidential spokesperson Harry Roque's decision to spend time "unloading" at a restaurant in Baguio...
Headlines
fbfb
'Act now or step down': Ateneo students sign mass student strike, protest gov't response to Ulysses, COVID-19
1 day ago
"We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for easing of 'dangerous' South China Sea tensions
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Speaking during the 15th East Asia Summit last Saturday, Duterte said the maritime disputes may seem "intractable" but are...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez resigns from PDP-Laban
14 hours ago
"Rep. Alvarez resigned from the Party because he intends to commit and pursue a voter’s education campaign for Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte wants Cagayan mining, logging probed
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday ordered the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to look into the mining and logging...
Headlines
fbfb
House resumes session, to ratify 2021 budget
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
After a monthlong break, the House of Representatives will resume session today to focus on priority bills and the immediate...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Robredo visit Cagayan
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday made separate visits to Cagayan to condole with families of those...
Headlines
fbfb
Ulysses death toll hits 69; 1.7 million affected
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The official death toll of Typhoon Ulysses has risen to 69, with over 1.7 million people directly affected by its onslaught...
Headlines
fbfb
ASEAN memo preventing supplies disruption during pandemic takes effect
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
A memorandum of understanding signed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to ensure the smooth flow of essential...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with