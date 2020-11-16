DOH approves DOST-funded study on tawa-tawa for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A Department of Science and Technology-funded clinical study on the prospects of tawa-tawa as a support treatment for mild to moderate cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 is set to start, according to DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.

In a weekly virtual press briefing last Friday, Dela Peña said the Department of Health (DOH) ethics review board has approved the research and development project on tawa-tawa (scientific name: euphorbia hirta) as an adjunctive treatment against COVID-19.

The R&D on tawa-tawa was added as one of the research initiatives being funded by the DOST in its effort to help the national government fight COVID-19, along with those on virgin coconut oil (VCO) and lagundi.

The DOST, through the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), is also one of the lead agencies in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) Sub-Technical Working Group (TWG) that will select the foreign pharmaceutical and research institutions developing a COVID-19 vaccine that the Philippines will collaborate with to ensure a vaccine supply for the country.

Peña said the sub-TWG has been recast into the Task Group on Vaccine Evaluation and Selection in view of the designation of National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez as vaccine czar by Malacañang.

The DOST-PCHRD has shelled out an P89.1-million fund for Phase 3 clinical trials on candidate COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide yesterday soared to 407,838 with the addition of 1,530 new cases.

The DOH also reported that additional 11,290 recoveries brought to 374,329 the number of those who recuperated from the disease. The figure comprised 91.8 percent of the total confirmed cases.

With 41 newly recorded deaths, the number of COVID-related fatalities rose to 7,832 or 1.92 percent of total cases.

Active cases stand at 25,677 with 91 percent classified as mild and asymptomatic.

Cavite posted the highest number of newly reported COVID-19 cases with 90, followed by Rizal with 84 and Manila with 79. Davao City recorded 78 new cases and Taguig 73. – Mayen Jaymalin