'Ulysses' intensifies ahead of expected first landfall in Calaguas Islands

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) has further intensified and is expected to make its first landfall in Calaguas Islands on Wednesday night, state weather bureau PAGASA has reported.

In its latest bulletin, the agency said the new typhoon was last seen at 60 kilometers east northeast of Daet in Camarines Norte, moving at a westward direction with the speed of 20 kph.

It now carries a maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 195 kph, from 125 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 155 kph reported earlier this noon.

Ulysses is expected to make landfall in the said group of islands in the next three hours, and will move to then hit Polillo Islands as well as mainland Quezon.

Forecasters have warned that "destructive winds and intense with at times torrential rainfall" will be seen over Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte beginning tonight, and will persist over Aurora and the northern portion of Quezion tonight through early Thursday morning.

It is set to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains between tonight and early Thursday morning over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, will be experienced over the Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Marinduque as well as the norther portion of Mindoro provinces and the rest of Central Luzon.

The remaining parts of Luzon and Visayas will in turn see light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains.

As of 5 p.m. of November 11, the following areas are still under storm warning signals:

Signal No. 3 (121 to 170 kph winds expected in 18 hours)

southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna,

northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Batangas

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga,

Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

Signal No. 2 (61 to 120 kph winds expected in 24 hours)

rest of Quirino

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City,

Tuba)

southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian,

Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo)

rest of Quezon

Marinduque

northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including

Lubang Island

northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco,

Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias

Ticao Islands

Signal No. 1 (30 to 60 kph winds expected in 36 hours)

Isabela

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

rest of Benguet

Abra

Ilocos Sur

rest of La Union

rest of Occidental Mindoro,

rest of Oriental Mindoro,

Romblon

rest of Masbate

northern Samar

northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao),

northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Hazards

PAGASA has said too that there is a "high risk" of a storm surge reaching up to 3 meters in the coastal areas of Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, northern and eastern Camarines Sur, while up to 2 meters over the northern portions of Mindoro provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, as well as Albay, Sorsogon and the remaining areas of Camarines Sur.

"These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation," the weather bureau said.

Coastal areas surrounding the Laguna de Bay is also at a moderisk risk of a storm surge, forecasters added.

In the next 24 hours, Ulysses will bring rough to very rough seas with wave height reaching between 2.5 to 10 meters over the seaboards of areas under storm warning signals, and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar which are not under Signal No. 1.

The northeast monsoon or Amihan's surge will also bring rough to high seas of about 3 to 6 meters over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and rough seas between 2.5 to 3.5 meters over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands.

Western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands, meanwhile, as well as the eastern seaboards of Mindanao, will see moderate to rough seas, with wave height reaching 1.5 to 2.5 meters.

Forecast positions

Thursday afternoon: 170 km West of Iba, Zambales

Friday afternoon: 600 km West of Iba, Zambales (Outside PAR)

Saturday afternoon: 1,030 km West of Central Luzon (Outside PAR) — Christian Deiparine