#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Ulysses' intensifies ahead of expected first landfall in Calaguas Islands
'Ulysses' intensifies ahead of expected first landfall in Calaguas Islands
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco) has further intensified and is expected to make its first landfall in Calaguas Islands on Wednesday night, state weather bureau PAGASA has reported. 

In its latest bulletin, the agency said the new typhoon was last seen at 60 kilometers east northeast of Daet in Camarines Norte, moving at a westward direction with the speed of 20 kph. 

It now carries a maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 195 kph, from 125 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 155 kph reported earlier this noon. 

Ulysses is expected to make landfall in the said group of islands in the next three hours, and will move to then hit Polillo Islands as well as mainland Quezon.

Forecasters have warned that "destructive winds and intense with at times torrential rainfall" will be seen over Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte beginning tonight, and will persist over Aurora and the northern portion of Quezion tonight through early Thursday morning. 

It is set to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains between tonight and early Thursday morning over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan. 

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, will be experienced over the Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Marinduque as well as the norther portion of Mindoro provinces and the rest of Central Luzon.

The remaining parts of Luzon and Visayas will in turn see light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains.  

As of 5 p.m. of November 11, the following areas are still under storm warning signals: 

Signal No. 3 (121 to 170 kph winds expected in 18 hours) 

  • southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)
  • southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur)
  • Pangasinan
  • Nueva Ecija 
  • Aurora
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • Cavite
  • Laguna,
  • northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands
  • Batangas
  • Catanduanes 
  • Camarines Norte
  • northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga,
  • Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

Signal No. 2 (61 to 120 kph winds expected in 24 hours) 

  • rest of Quirino
  • rest of Nueva Vizcaya
  • southern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Itogon, Tublay, La Trinidad, Sablan, Baguio City,
  • Tuba)
  • southern portion of La Union (Burgos, Naguilian,
  • Bauang, Caba, Aringay, Tubao, Pugo, Santo Tomas, Rosario, Agoo)
  • rest of Quezon
  • Marinduque
  • northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including
  • Lubang Island
  • northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco,
  • Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)
  • rest of Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Burias
  • Ticao Islands

Signal No. 1 (30 to 60 kph winds expected in 36 hours) 

  • Isabela
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • rest of Benguet
  • Abra
  • Ilocos Sur
  • rest of La Union
  • rest of Occidental Mindoro,
  • rest of Oriental Mindoro,
  • Romblon
  • rest of Masbate
  • northern Samar
  • northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao),
  • northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Hazards

PAGASA has said too that there is a "high risk" of a storm surge reaching up to 3 meters in the coastal areas of Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, northern and eastern Camarines Sur, while up to 2 meters over the northern portions of Mindoro provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, as well as Albay, Sorsogon and the remaining areas of Camarines Sur. 

"These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation," the weather bureau said. 

Coastal areas surrounding the Laguna de Bay is also at a moderisk risk of a storm surge, forecasters added. 

In the next 24 hours, Ulysses will bring rough to very rough seas with wave height reaching between 2.5 to 10 meters over the seaboards of areas under storm warning signals, and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar which are not under Signal No. 1. 

The northeast monsoon or Amihan's surge will also bring rough to high seas of about 3 to 6 meters over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and rough seas between 2.5 to 3.5 meters over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands. 

Western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands, meanwhile, as well as the eastern seaboards of Mindanao, will see moderate to rough seas, with wave height reaching 1.5 to 2.5 meters. 

Forecast positions

  • Thursday afternoon: 170 km West of Iba, Zambales 
  • Friday afternoon: 600 km West of Iba, Zambales (Outside PAR)
  • Saturday afternoon: 1,030 km West of Central Luzon (Outside PAR) — Christian Deiparine
Forecast positions of Typhoon Ulysses. 

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Facts don't match on Duterte's new claim that COVID-19 vaccine is 'already here, being sold'
By Christian Deiparine | 20 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday stuck to a tune he has repeatedly sung over the course of the coronavirus crisis: pinning...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo lawyers counter Marcos plea: By your logic, should all justices recuse from poll protest?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
They argued: Should Robredo, in turn, be assuming bias on the part of Duterte appointees to the SC? "Are the members of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says are under probe, have been dismissed
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
These investigations have gone hand-in-hand with moves by Duterte —  which some have criticized as performative...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Typhoon Ulysses
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Ulysses." 
Headlines
fbfb
More areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Ulysses' nears typhoon level
10 hours ago
The country’s 21st cyclone this year is now packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Sinas dares critics to file charges, says 'mañanita' does not diminish credibility as top cop
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"If they have any complaints, they can file those in our courts and before the agencies supervising the PNP. And if this...
Headlines
fbfb
Thousands flee as Typhoon Ulysses menaces Philippines
2 hours ago
Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in storm-battered parts of the Philippines Wednesday as the third typhoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Child rights group fears storms, pandemic will hamper learning in typhoon-hit areas
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
A children's rights group responding to victims of Super Typhoon "Rolly" has warned that learning could be scaled down even...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in Philippines top 400,000; death toll at 7,710
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Philippines is the 25th in the world in the most number of cases and second in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia with...
Headlines
fbfb
'Too serious to ignore': Rights watchdogs cite lack of accountability in Sinas' cases
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"His appointment, while not surprising under a president that couldn’t care less about human rights, will not only mean...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with