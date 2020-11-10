#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Added tax on digital transactions, other economic measures top House agenda
The panel chaired by Albay Rep. Joey Salceda approved the substitute bill to the proposed Digital Economy Taxation Law that imposes 12-percent VAT on good and services exceeding the P3-million threshold.
Pixabay/Stock
Added tax on digital transactions, other economic measures top House agenda
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will fast track measures lobbied for by the finance department aimed at reviving the economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including a proposal to impose a 12% tax on digital transactions.

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez said Tuesday that he has been instructed by House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to prioritize once the House session resumes next Monday 11 bills endorsed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

“These legislative imperatives, according to Secretary Dominguez, are needed to help ensure that the economy recovers quickly from the corona-induced crisis in a strong, sustainable, and resilient manner,” Romualdez said in a statement.

Among these measures endorsed by Dominguez is the proposal to impose value added tax on digital transactions, including on-demand video streaming sites and other digital services.

Additional taxes tend to curb demand, which can negatively impact a consumption-driven economy like the Philippines.

But one of the proponents of the measure, Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay), has said that the government stands to gain as much as P29.1 billion in additional revenues, which can be used to help the country cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Another measure included which will be prioritized by the House is the Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery bill, which aims to remove the pressure of bad debts on banks so that they can lend more to businesses.

Other priority measures which are being tackled in plenary now are the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Program and the Fiscal Mining Regime.

Meanwhile, other measures identified by the House leadership as priority legislation which are still in the committee level are the:

  • Military and Uniformed Personnel Services Separation, Retirement, and Pension bill
  • Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization bill
  • Coconut Farmers Trust Fund bill
  • Department of Water Resources and Water Regulatory Commission bill
  • Warehouse Receipts bill
  • National Disease Prevention and Management Authority bill
  • National Land Use bill

Romualdez said he has “no doubt” that the House will be able to pass these measures before next year, when 2022 elections become the top of mind of politicians.

“We are committed in helping our economic managers set in place the bold reforms that the Duterte administration has started to keep the economy strong and resilient,” Romualdez said.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VALUE ADDED TAXES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Graft conviction of Imelda Marcos
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Two years later, Imelda Marcos remains free while appealing her graft conviction.
Headlines
fbfb
Former envoy to Brazil charged for maltreatment
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Former Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro was formally charged yesterday for alleged maltreatment of her Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte summons 40 BI men in ‘pastillas’ scam
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday called to Malacañang the 40 Bureau of Immigration personnel tagged in the “pastillas...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names Sinas as new PNP chief
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The controversial police general facing charges over a birthday party held despite a ban on mass gatherings has been named...
Headlines
fbfb
1.5 million government employees to start getting Christmas bonus
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The 1.5 million government workers will be receiving their Christmas bonus equivalent to a month’s salary plus a P5,000...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Monday meet with Duterte was on drugs and communists, not PNP turnover — outgoing chief
By Franco Luna | 47 minutes ago
"At this point, it's not important considering they are both classmates. They deal with each other professionally and they...
Headlines
fbfb
Why leave Mariñas out of 'dressing down' over 'pastillas' bribery? — Hontiveros
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"The only surprise is...we got an update that Red Mariñas is not among the BI people who were scolded by the president...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo lawyers to question Calida's role in seeking Leonen inhibition from poll protest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The legal team of Vice President Leni Robredo will question Solicitor General Jose Calida’s role in pushing for the...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA: 8,591 Filipinos repatriated in the first week of November
3 hours ago
This brings the total number of those repatriated by the DFA since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to 245,954, the department...
Headlines
fbfb
More areas in Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Ulysses’
4 hours ago
Ulysses may reach typhoon category by Wednesday morning and attain its peak intensity of 140 to 155 kph Wednesday afternoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with