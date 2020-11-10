DFA: 8,591 Filipinos repatriated in the first week of November

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it brought home over 8,000 Filipinos last week.

This brings the total number of those repatriated by the DFA since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to 245,954, the department said Monday.

"Victims of trafficking-in-persons from Damascus, Syria were also repatriated this week through the efforts of our Philippine Embassy in Damascus. Representatives from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and the DFA welcomed the OFs upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport," a press release from the department reads.

Here is a breakdown of the total 8,591 overseas Filipinos (OFs) brought home by the department through 39 special commercial repatriation flights in the first week of November:

6,947 Filipinos from the Middle East

948 from Asia-Pacific

693 from Europe

The agency said it also successfully completed the medical repatriation of Filipinos from the following countries:

Cuba

Brunei

Pakistan

Bahrain

— Bella Perez-Rubio