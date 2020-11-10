#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DFA: 8,591 Filipinos repatriated in the first week of November
In this Sept. 26, 2020, photo, the Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes home a total of 317 Filipinos from Lebanon who joined the turnaround DFA-chartered PAL flight PR8681 which landed at NAIA-Terminal 2 at 10:38 AM. 
Released/DFA
DFA: 8,591 Filipinos repatriated in the first week of November
(Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it brought home over 8,000 Filipinos last week. 

This brings the total number of those repatriated by the DFA since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to 245,954, the department said Monday. 

"Victims of trafficking-in-persons from Damascus, Syria were also repatriated this week through the efforts of our Philippine Embassy in Damascus. Representatives from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and the DFA welcomed the OFs upon their arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport," a press release from the department reads. 

Here is a breakdown of the total 8,591 overseas Filipinos (OFs) brought home by the department through 39 special commercial repatriation flights in the first week of November: 

  • 6,947 Filipinos from the Middle East
  • 948 from Asia-Pacific 
  • 693 from Europe

The agency said it also successfully completed the medical repatriation of Filipinos from the following countries: 

  • Cuba
  • Brunei
  • Pakistan
  • Bahrain

— Bella Perez-Rubio

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIGRANT WORKERS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former envoy to Brazil charged for maltreatment
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Former Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro was formally charged yesterday for alleged maltreatment of her Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte summons 40 BI men in ‘pastillas’ scam
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday called to Malacañang the 40 Bureau of Immigration personnel tagged in the “pastillas...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names Sinas as new PNP chief
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The controversial police general facing charges over a birthday party held despite a ban on mass gatherings has been named...
Headlines
fbfb
Fortune favors Debold: 'Mañanita' general is next PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
At a press briefing earlier Monday, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan acknowledged rumors that Sinas may be tapped to head the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Storm Ulysses to hit Bicol, Quezon
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ulysses is expected to strengthen into a typhoon before its forecast landfall over the Bicol region-Quezon...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Added tax on digital transactions, other economic measures top House agenda
By Xave Gregorio | 11 minutes ago
Among the priority measures identified by the leadership of the House of Representatives is a proposal to impose an additional...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo lawyers to question Calida's role in seeking Leonen inhibition from poll protest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 36 minutes ago
The legal team of Vice President Leni Robredo will question Solicitor General Jose Calida’s role in pushing for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Graft conviction of Imelda Marcos
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Two years later, Imelda Marcos remains free while appealing her graft conviction.
Headlines
fbfb
More areas in Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Ulysses’
3 hours ago
Ulysses may reach typhoon category by Wednesday morning and attain its peak intensity of 140 to 155 kph Wednesday afternoon...
Headlines
fbfb
1.5 million government employees to start getting Christmas bonus
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The 1.5 million government workers will be receiving their Christmas bonus equivalent to a month’s salary plus a P5,000...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with